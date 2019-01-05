ANNANDALE, Va. — Things were buzzing around a Beamer in Virginia on Tuesday.

Someone called the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Annandale to report several bees surrounded a car at their office.

Typically, the fire department isn't right call for this situation, but in this case the caller was in luck. The responder happens to be a hobbyist beekeeper.

Members of the fire department went to the office a saw that bees used the car as a resting point, waiting for their scouts to find them a new home.

Can you blame them? A white BMW is not a bad place to rest.

Someone from the office already called a local beekeeper. This allows the bees to be captured and saved rather than killed.

According to the responder from the Annandale station, these bee swarms are usually docile and not going to sting you. (We won't take our chances and plan to stay far away.)

They are full of honey and saving their energy to build a new home.

The responder said bees will follow the pheromones of their queen and make a ball around her.

If you happen encounter a similar situation, Google your local bee group. They will likely have a phone number or email form to complete to alert them of a swarm.