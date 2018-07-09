ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants from Virginia and Louisiana have won titles in the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition on Thursday.

Miss Virginia Emili McPhail won the onstage interview portion.

"So incredibly honored to have won an interview prelim last night," posted McPhail. "I couldn't have done this without each person who has encouraged me, scheduled a mock interview, judged a mock interview, or had a conversation with me and showed me how to practice."

Miss Louisiana Holli' Conway won the talent portion for a vocal performance.

The third and final night of preliminary competition is Friday.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in a nationally broadcast finale from Atlantic City.

