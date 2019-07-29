LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a missile launcher in a passenger's checked luggage Monday morning at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Airport police tracked down the traveler, a man from Jacksonville, Texas and detained him for questioning, a TSA spokesperson said.

The man told officials he was an active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait. He wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.

Officials said the item was not a live device and was handed over to state fire marshals for safe disposal.

The man was allowed to board his flight.

The TSA reminds travelers that weapons are not permitted in checked luggage or carry-on bags.

DHS

