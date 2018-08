VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — According to Virginia Beach Police, Tomas Marquez who went missing on Thursday has been found safe.

The 75-year-old was last seen leaving his home around 10 a.m. on Thursday. He was walking to go get a haircut at an unknown location.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC