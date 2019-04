Deputies are searching for a missing older man in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Albert Vandegriek, 87, was last seen at Providence Village Drive on Monday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said he suffers from "cognitive impairment."

He was driving a white 2004 Subaru station wagon with Virginia plates, ZJ-2363.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be should call Loudoun Sheriff 703-777-1021 or dial 911.