ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for a 1-year-old boy and his 28-year-old mother.
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Future Johnson.
Police say the mother, Sydney Wyatt, was staying with her grandmother at a home in St. Petersburg. Wyatt borrowed her grandmother's car around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, according to police.
Officers found the car abandoned with the baby car seat inside and Johnson's items around 4 a.m. Thursday in Pinellas Park.
Future Johnson has short blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. He is 1 foot tall and 20 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a pink, gray and navy blue shirt, cotton shorts that look like denim, and blue and green Nike shoes.
Wyatt is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with brown hair, with the left side of her head shaved, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Police say Wyatt has several tattoos, including:
- The letter "S" on her left her left ring finger
- The word "rusty" on her left chest by her collarbone
- The word "Future" on her right chest by her collarbone
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.