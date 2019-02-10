FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have located a formerly-missing 78-year-old Joan Green Gosser from Fairfax County, Virginia.

She was seen in around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 after leaving her residence on Cedar Pond Drive. She is believed to be driving a white Subaru Outback station wagon with Virginia tags: KNF-4692.

Police said she suffers from cognitive impairment and she may need medication.

Gosser is described as a white woman, 5'7" tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

