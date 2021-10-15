Police search for missing 7-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

The Virginia State Police said the 7-year-old girl is likely with her mother.

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia State Police said they are looking for a missing 7-year-old girl who is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Rabi-Ah Jalloh went missing on October 14, but her last known location is unknown.

Police said they believe she is with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh, 37, and likely in extreme danger.

Rabi-Ah is four feet tall and weighs around 70 pounds. Her mom is 5'1" and weighs around 160 pounds.

The two are possibly traveling in a vehicle with an unknown description.

If you see either Rabi-Ah or her mom, Virginia State Police ask that you contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.