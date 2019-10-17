GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greensboro 14-year-old girl by the name of Sherwana Morris.

Morris, believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairments, was reported missing from East Cone Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Morris was possibly last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket, paired with pants, a shirt, and sneakers.

She is described as having green eyes, black hair in long braids, and orthodontic braces. She is 5'7" and 236 pounds.

Anyone with information or who has seen Miss Sherwana Morris, is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or cal 911.

