PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth police search for a man who went missing on June 12 and suffers from a medical condition.

Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are looking for 29-year-old William R. White. He was last seen leaving his house on the 4400 block of Green Acres Parkway last Tuesday. No one has seen or heard from him.

Detectives are concerned for his well being because his medical condition requires medication and he does not have it with him.

White has brown hair and brown eyes, and he is about 6'1" tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, gray pants, and sandals.

If you have seen 29-year-old William R. White or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

