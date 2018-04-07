COLONIAL BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and Colonial Beach Police Department are searching for a missing 19-year-old.

Kallie Jefferson went missing Monday morning around 11 .am. She's 5'5" and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen on Colonial Beach. Her last cell phone activity was on Menokin Road in Warsaw, Virginia.

She drives a white Ford Fiesta with Virginia license plates that reach VXH9912.

If anyone knows Jefferson's whereabouts they are asked to contact the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office at 804-493-8066.

