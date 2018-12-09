Hurricane Florence has everyone in the Outer Banks reacting a little differently.

In some cases, people are boarding up their homes and getting out of town. Some tourists are still going to the beach, waiting until the last minute to leave.

As a surfer, Leanne Robinson of Nags Head loves when a hurricane comes ripping toward the Outer Banks, but as a mother, it's a different story.

"I got two kids so if it's going to be dangerous, yea I'm going to leave," said Robinson.

The time to leave, according to Dare County, is now. Evacuations went into effect Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Outer Banks counties ahead of Florence

"Yea, we're gone later on tonight, we got to get out of here," said Thomas Conner of Nags Head.

Conner and his son drove all the way from Charlotte to make sure their summer home was secure. They learned their lesson during Hurricane Matthew.

"Usually if it comes this close it's not a good scenario to us, so we learned the hard way. We threw away a lot of stuff that got water damage, of course, we are not going to have that happen again," said Conner.

Chuck Smith has been boarding up windows all day. He has two homes to worry about, one in Nags Head and one in Virginia Beach, so he has to prioritize.

"I'm sort of hunkering down until I get more information late tomorrow, then I'll make a decision on what I'm doing, whether I go here or Virginia Beach," said Smith.

Then there is the Baxter family from Buffalo, New York. They said the evacuation came a day too early. As long they have sunshine and beer, they're staying.

"We work hard all year long, and we drive here for 10 hours, I mean hauling, and then we get here and it's like the next morning, its like you got to leave, so it's like Christmas morning, and you don't got a Santa Claus," said Baxter.

It's this kind of thinking that makes the natives restless.

"We need to get rid of, in a nice way, all the tourists because they are taking all of our resources," said Robinson.

Locals said in some cases evacuating isn't a real possibility. That's why Ruth Pavlovic is opening up her home.

"Kids come from all over the world. They can't just get in the car and go home, so we as a community: 'You need food? We have food. Do you need water? We got the water.,'" Said Pavlovic.

