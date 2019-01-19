ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 25-year-old woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was struck and killed near Interstate 70 Friday night.
Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the Shell gas station at I-70 and Lucas-Hunt for a report of a person struck.
When officers arrived, they were told 2-year-old Elijah Roby was struck by a car on Jennings Station Road near I-70. Police believe Elijah fell out of his mother, Ebony Roby’s car while it was moving and was struck by another car.
Elijah was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Ebony was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for Elijah's funeral expenses. Click here if you'd like to donate.