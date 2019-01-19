ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 25-year-old woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was struck and killed near Interstate 70 Friday night.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the Shell gas station at I-70 and Lucas-Hunt for a report of a person struck.

When officers arrived, they were told 2-year-old Elijah Roby was struck by a car on Jennings Station Road near I-70. Police believe Elijah fell out of his mother, Ebony Roby’s car while it was moving and was struck by another car.

2-year-old Elijah Roby

Angelia Roby

Elijah was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Ebony was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

