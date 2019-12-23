HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is about the number of underage drivers arrested for DWI in 2019.

A mother was arrested and is facing charges after authorities said she led deputies on a short chase while she had her children in the vehicle last weekend.

On Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., deputies said they attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by Dulce Moreira in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard, but she refused to stop.

After leading deputies on a brief chase, authorities were able to stop Moreira's vehicle near the intersection of Rankin Road and the North Freeway.

Once she was removed from the vehicle and given field sobriety tests, Moreira, 25, showed several signs of intoxication, according to deputies.

She also had her three young children in the vehicle, deputies said. The children were released to a guardian at the location.

According to authorities, a loaded gun was also found in her vehicle.

She was booked into the Harris County Jail and is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and unlawful carry of a weapon. Her bond was set at $1,100.

As of Monday afternoon, she was still in jail.

Dulce Moreira

KHOU

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: HPD: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting motorcyclist with truck

RELATED: 2 HPD officers directing traffic struck by suspected drunk driver

RELATED: HPD officer suffers possible concussion after crash involving suspected drunk driver

RELATED: 'It's a real problem': More than 400 underage drivers busted for DWI in 2019