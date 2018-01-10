A motorcyclist died following a collision with a school bus in Norfolk on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Granby Street and Gilpin Avenue around 5 p.m.

The investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Granby Street and the bus was traveling eastbound on East Gilpin Avenue. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; however, he died shortly after arrival. The man’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

The bus driver and the three Oceanview Elementary students onboard were not injured during the crash.

Once the traffic fatality team has completed their investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review and determination of charges.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC