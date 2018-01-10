A motorcyclist has serious injuries following a crash with a school bus in Norfolk on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred at the intersection of Granby Street and Gilpin Avenue around 4:30 p.m. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Police have stopped all northbound traffic on Granby Street from Tidewater Drive to E. Lorengo Avenue while officials investigate.

The school bus is a Norfolk Public School bus.

No further information has been released at this time.

