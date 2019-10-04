DURHAM, N.C. — A gas leak caused one death, several injuries and extensive damage to a building in downtown Durham Wednesday morning.

The city also said one firefighter was seriously injured. At least a dozen were taken to the hospital.

Durham Emergency Management tweeted that the explosion happened at 115 N. Duke Street.

The city tweeted for people to avoid Morgan and Duke streets. Police and Fire crews were on scene. Multiple people, including a firefighter, have been injured. There's no word yet on how many people are hurt.

Photos on Twitter showed smoke rising up from the downtown area. Nearby buildings shook in the explosion and multiple people reported feeling rumblings.

This story is developing. We'll update as we learn more.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users