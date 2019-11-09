Multiple people have been stabbed in Tallahassee, Fla. on Wednesday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says at approximately 8:37 a.m. they responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle at Dyke Industries. Upon arrival, police say they discovered multiple stabbing victims and started giving them medical attention.

At this point, the number of victims and the extent of their injuries are not known.

TPD says that the case has been assigned to investigators with their Violent Crimes Unit.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.