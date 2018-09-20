A shooting Thursday left "multiple victims" at a warehouse in a business park near Aberdeen, Maryland, about 55 miles northeast of Baltimore, sheriff's officers said.

The Associated Press quoted an unidentified law enforcement official as saying three people were killed in the shooting.

A law enforcement source tells WBAL-TV's Jayne Miller that the suspect is a female and has been taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred in a Rite Aid support facility adjacent to a larger building in the business park area, Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson told The Associated Press.

Local media said police were using K-9 teams in an apparent effort to locate the shooter.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Alexi Scharmann told WBAL-TV that her mother, who works inside the Liberty building at the distribution center, texted her about a shooter inside the facility. The mother told her to take care of her father and the dogs. She was silent for more than a hour before notifying a family member that she was safe.

The FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting in the investigation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

The situation was "still fluid," the Harford County sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that his office was closely monitoring the "horrific shooting" in Aberdeen.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

Aberdeen is near the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army facility

