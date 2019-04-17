ANNANDALE, Va. — A private music teacher in Virginia was arrested for inappropriately touching at least two students during lessons and other times they were at his home, police said.

Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey Cummins was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after arriving from international travel at Dulles International Airport.

In May 2018, detectives began their investigation after a juvenile disclosed that he had been inappropriately touched by Cummins for several years.

In January 2019, another victim came forward and said he had also been abused for several years by Cummins.

The investigation showed that the sexual abuse occurred both during music lessons and at other times when the juveniles were at his home.

According to police, Cummins is a private music teacher and gives lessons in his home in Annandale, Virginia. He is also the founder and artistic director of Virginia Music Adventures, a traveling music group for school-age children.

Cummins is also the owner of two Huntington Learning Centers, one located in Tysons and one in Springfield.

He is facing eight felony counts of indecent liberties.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Cummins.

Anyone with information should call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visitinghttp://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.