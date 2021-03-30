'My dad was the happiest person' | Family of Virginia Beach business owner honors his legacy in Hampton Roads

David Cohen was the owner of Boyer's Diamonds in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg. After his recent passing, the Town Center location is set to close.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a tale of the pandemic: businesses having to close. However, for Boyer's Diamonds in Virginia Beach, its story goes beyond closing its doors.

Boyer's Diamonds in Williamsburg and Virginia Beach have been owned by a man named David Cohen. Cohen's family said he immigrated from Israel to the United States about 30 years ago with a dream to grow success for his family.

Cohen bought Boyer's Diamonds about 10 years ago in Williamsburg and grew the business from there.

"My dad was known by many of his family and friends as King David," said his son, Gal Cohen, who stood behind the jewelry counter in Town Center where his father once stood. "My dad was the happiest person there ever was and...it was a great loss for everyone."

Recently, COVID-19 came into the family picture. David became ill and passed away at the age of 64. His family said it was a shock to them since he was still young and was a healthy man.

"Seeing someone I know and love, my father, go through it, you know, it's not just numbers and statistics," said Gal Cohen. "There are real people to it and when it hits so close to home, it opens your eyes to that."

Cohen said his father left behind more than just his jewelry stores. He left behind a legacy and many life lessons he passed down to his family.

"The thing my dad taught us most about family is that it is number one...His children were always number one," said Cohen.

David Cohen is survived by his wife, Brooke, and his children Gal, Edan, and Noa Cohen. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Bella and Beck Cohen.