HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- NASA has selected 304 proposals from U.S. small businesses to advance research and technology.

It's part of Phase 1 of it's 2018 Small Business Innovation Research program. NASA also received 44 proposals for the Small Business Technology Transfer program with $43.5 million in awards. The selected businesses support NASA's future space exploration missions while benefiting the U.S. economy.

NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, will manage 56 Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer awards, totaling $7 million.

“It’s really a win-win program,” said Kim Cannon, center technology transition lead in a press release. “We develop research topics based on mission challenges — things we need to fly safer, make better science observations, explore deep space — and the results are things that help us be successful, but it’s also helping small businesses be successful. We’re investing in technology and helping get them to the point where they can commercialize.”

A Hampton company, Pancopia, was awarded NASA's third Small Business Innovation Research award. Pancopia has a water filtration system that NASA believes will help more efficiently remove nitrogen from the watershed.

“Without the support of NASA and the other agencies that have helped us along the way, this technology would not exist and we’re incredibly thankful to have come this far,” said Bill Cumbie, Pancopia’s founder, and CEO.

According to NASA, proposals were selected for their technical merit and feasibility, and the organization's experience and qualifications.

Awards cover a wide range of research and development needs, including:

Lander Systems Technology for Entry, Descent and Landing Systems

Advanced Air Traffic Management Systems Concepts and Air Vehicle Technology

Hot Structure Technology for Atmospheric Entry Vehicles

Lidar Remote Sensing Technologies

Thin-Ply Composite Technology and Applications

