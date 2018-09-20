HOUSTON, Texas (WVEC) — NASA researchers used their Earth satellite data to track the rainfall amounts of Hurricane Florence.

The information they've analyzed has been provided to FEMA, NOAA, USGS, the U.S. National Guard, and other agencies to assess the storm's impact.

The data helped assist in decisions from evacuations to supply routes and recovery estimates. They were also able to provide preliminary flooding data.

For more information on how NASA was able to track Florence from every angle, click here.

