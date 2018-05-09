10 things you need if you're always cold in the office

If you’re anything like me, you’re always cold—and for whatever reason, an office is possibly one of the coldest places you have to be in. No matter what the temperature is outside, it always feels like it’s sub-60 degrees in the office.

You could combat the changing temperatures with a few layers, or you could invest in a few things to make your office space cozier and warmer. From a few heated accessories to a straight up space heater, here are the things you need if you’re always cold in the office. Some may seem excessive, but when you’re the one at a cozy temperature, your office-mates will be steaming with jealousy.

1. A way to heat up your desk

Lasko Ceramic Heater with Adjustable Thermostat

Even if the A/C in the office is on, you can stay toasty with a space heater under your desk. This one from Lasko is ceramic, has a 500-watt low setting and 900-watt high setting, and a carrying handle, making it easy to move it wherever you are. Plus, it’s the perfect size to keep your space warm without bothering those who would rather freeze.

Get the Lasko Ceramic Heater with Adjustable Thermostat at Amazon for $31.99

2. A scarf that doubles as a blanket

Treasure & Bond Plaid Blanket Scarf

Sure you could bring a blanket to the office, but you might get a few questionable stares. That’s why I suggest rocking a blanket scarf. This plaid pattern will complete any fall outfit, or you can just leave it at your desk to wrap around yourself whenever you start feeling chilly.

Get the Treasure & Bond Plaid Blanket Scarf at Nordstrom for $26.98

3. Warmer socks for the office

SmartWool Women's PhD Run Light Elite Micro Socks

Fuzzy socks are my go-to whenever I can’t feel my feet from the cold, but don’t quite work in an office setting. But these SmartWool socks are both sensible and insulating. Typically, this brand is used for skiing and other cold outdoor activities, but these ankle socks are thin enough to fit with booties or sneakers.

Get the SmartWool Women's PhD Run Light Elite Micro Socks at Amazon for $17.95

4. An electric kettle to make your favorite tea

Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle

My tried-and-true way to warm myself up is to make a cup of tea. Not only does tea help relax me during a stressful workday, but holding onto a toasty mug and sipping hot liquids immediately warms me up. Instead of heating up your mug in a microwave, you should invest in an electric kettle you can put in the break room or at your desk. This one from Cuisinart is the best one we’ve ever tested because it boils water fast and you can pick the temperature for brewing specific teas.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle at Amazon for $88.29

5. A Crock-Pot you can bring for lunch

Crock-Pot 20-Ounce Lunch Crock Food Warmer

On a chilly day in the office, I like to warm up with a hot cup of soup or chili. But whenever I reheat these foods in a microwave the bowl is way too hot and I can’t immediately enjoy my lunch. This lunch warmer from Crock-Pot will keep your food warm throughout the day, so you don’t have to worry about reheating your meal.

Get the Crock-Pot 20-Ounce Lunch Crock Food Warmer at Amazon for $24.99

6. A travel mug that actually keeps drinks hot

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug

Warm drinks are essential for staying, well, warm. But those to-go mugs you get at most coffee shops will only keep your drinks hot for like 30 minutes. Next time, bring along our favorite travel mug by Zojirushi. We love this mug because it held heat most effectively, comes in pretty colors, and is easy to travel with. Keep it at your desk for refills of your favorite hot beverages.

Get the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug at Amazon for $23.99

7. Foot warmers for frozen toes

Hot Hands Insole Foot Warmers

Who said hand and foot warmers are for just for skiing? These insole foot warmers from Hot Hands will fit snugly inside your shoes or boots, giving your feet a nice, consistent warmth. If they work well on the mountains, they’ll fare fine inside your chilly office.

Get the Hot Hands Insole Foot Warmers at Amazon for $14.99

8. A warming plush that smells like lavender

Intelex Warmies Hooty Therapy Plush Friends

Okay, so bringing a stuffed animal to the office might seem weird, but these plush creatures from Intelex will help keep you warm. Not only are they shaped like adorable animals like this fox, but they keep warm after microwaving them for a minute. Whenever you’re feeling cold just heat one up and have it snuggle with you at your desk.

Get the Intelex Warmies Hooty Therapy Plush Friends at Amazon for $14.93

9. A seat warmer for your office chair

Wagan Soft Velour 12V Heated Seat Cushion

A seat warmer is hands down my favorite feature in a car, so why not have it in the office, too? This heated seat cushion will fit on top of your office chair and can get up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit. You do need to plug it into the nearest outlet using an adaptor, but it’s worth it for a toasty seat.

Get the Wagan Soft Velour 12V Heated Seat Cushion at Amazon for $22.23

10. A heated blanket for extra warmth

Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa Heated Throw Blanket

When you’re really, really cold, a blanket just doesn’t cut it. That’s when you need to bring in the hot stuff: a heated blanket. One of our editors absolutely loves this blanket because it actually works and comes with three different heat setting. Plus, you can sneakily use it under your desk, so no one will question why you’re wrapped in a blanket.

Get a Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa Heated Throw Blanket at Amazon for $59.99

