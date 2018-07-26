An 11-year-old girl caught an invasive fish with human-like teeth in an Oklahoma lake on Sunday.

Kennedy Smith of Lindsay, Oklahoma, was fishing with her grandparents when she caught the fish — a pacu, which is native to South America and closely related to Piranhas.

Pacu can grow to be up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a social media post. Pacu primarily feed on plants but are considered omnivorous.

The fish Smith caught weighed about 1 pound and bit her grandmother as she removed the hook from the fish's mouth.

The woman, Sandra Whaley, said she suffered no ill effects from the bite.

"The introduction of the non-native pacu into Oklahoma waters is most likely from individuals buying them as pets and releasing them when they outgrow the tank they were raised in," the Department of Wildlife Conservation wrote.

The department said pacu have been caught in the state previously.

Smith caught the fish at Fort Cobb Lake, located about 50 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

"I was confused because I knew that fish with teeth are not normal. It was weird. They were human-like and that made it even weirder," Kennedy told The Associated Press.

Pacu are a danger to the native Oklahoma ecosystem, the Department of Wildlife Conservation says.

The fish was taken by the department and destroyed.

Pacu have been spotted in other states, including Arizona and New Jersey.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This July 22, 2018 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Services shows the teeth of a native South American fish known as a pacu that was was caught in a southwestern Oklahoma lake in Caddo County by 11-year-old Kennedy Smith of Lindsay, Oklahoma.

Tyler Howser, AP

