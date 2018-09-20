A woman in Bridgeport, Conn., was seriously hurt after lighting dynamite she mistook for a candle, said local police.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — A 23-year-old was arrested late Wednesday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a recently engaged woman near her home in the District of Columbia's Logan Circle neighborhood, police said Thursday.

Anthony Crawford is accused of stabbing Wendy Karina Martinez, 35, near the corner of P and 11th streets northwest in what investigators believe was a random attack. She was able to make her way to a nearby Chinese restaurant after the attack and talk to customers inside before collapsing.

The image of the attacker — a black man wearing a mustard-colored, thigh-length sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants rolled up to expose his shins, white socks and sandals — was captured on a surveillance camera.

Martinez was pronounced dead after she was transported to a local hospital.

► Tuesday: Avid jogger stabbed to death in Washington's Logan Circle neighborhood

Crawford, who has a criminal record but not initial indications of violence in his past, was charged with first degree murder while armed.

Martinez said yes to a proposal from her her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, last week, according to a statement from her family.

"Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional — everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be," according to her family's statement.

The family also has asked for privacy to mourn Martinez.

"The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our chief of staff, was killed last night," the company, a privately held software and data analytics, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community."

Follow Marcel Warfield and Arielle Buchmann on Twitter: @marcelwarfield and @ariellebuchmann

23-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing of Logan Circle jogger, background under investigation https://t.co/rWeG8um9MR pic.twitter.com/M9JylUpIuS — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 20, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com