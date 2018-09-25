Fried chicken: Five tempting takes across the USA

The scene: Following the same popularity arc as barbecue, in the past few years we’ve watched with mouthwatering pleasure as fried chicken moved from a traditional Southern specialty to a beloved national comfort food, with high quality specialists all over the country. It may seem straightforward, but just like pizza, barbecue and burgers, there are a lot of different ways to fry a chicken, including some regional takes on the genre. Here are five of the most interesting ways to enjoy this delicious dish we’ve come across.

The food: Fried chicken consist of two parts – the breading and the chicken. In a perfect world, the poultry itself is juicy and tender, not dry or chewy. The crust should be crispy, not soggy, and is usually better the more craggy or three-dimensional it is, which adds surface area and ups the delicious coating-to-meat ratio. It’s nice when the breading holds up to a bite and doesn’t pull apart, but beyond this there are no rules. We’ve seen great fried chicken with bones, no bones, spicy, sauced, dipped. To coax out the best results we’ve seen brines, buttermilk soaks, and secret ingredients from pickle juice to matzoh. Here are five inspired takes on fried chicken.

The classic: Want to try straight-up Southern fried chicken in its purest, most delicious form? Head to Willie Mae’s Scotch House, a James Beard Winner for American Classics in New Orleans. You won’t walk by, as Willie Mae’s is off the beaten tourist path in the Fifth Ward, but it is well worth the effort. The house-like corner restaurant has two small dining rooms divided by a hallway along which is the bustling open kitchen. It is open only for lunch and there is often a line. Willie Mae’s granddaughter runs the place now, still using the closely guarded family recipe, and the chicken is always fried to order and served hot. You’ll immediately notice how ragged and three-dimensional the breading is, crunchy and crispy and perfectly seasoned, just a bit salty and not spicy. But what makes Willie Mae’s chicken amazing is its juxtaposition of textures. The crust shatters to the bite, yet comes away clean, and as crispy and flavorful as the breading is, it is also surprisingly not greasy, like good tempura. The meat is perfectly moist and juicy, and the menu is pretty simple – your only chicken choice is a three-piece plate with choice of a side, and the french fries are excellent too.

Spicy: Nashville hot chicken is a suddenly trendy style that has really taken off, a distinct subset of the category that can now be found all over Nashville and across the country. However, the classic spot to try it is where it was born, Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. Most food is served to go, there are only seven tables, and you order at a window. It’s cash-only, with a very limited chicken menu and a handful of sides: fries, beans, cold slaw and potato salad. All chicken is served atop white bread and topped with pickles. The Nashville hot style is often misunderstood – it’s not fried chicken covered in hot sauce, like Buffalo hot wings, it’s cooked differently and hot through and through. Prince’s recipe is secret, but they will share that the heat is in the marinade, the breading, and even the oil they fry in is spiced. The breading is the spiciest part, but heat permeates the poultry to the bone. There’s no sauce, and it looks like regular fried chicken, but with an evil redder tint (as you go hotter it becomes a more threatening reddish-brown).

The chicken comes in four levels (mild, medium, hot and extra-hot), but this scale is relative, since they are all hot chicken, and even the mild is spicy – spicy enough for most people. A staffer told me that, “I try to talk people down from hot and extra-hot all the time. It’s not just the sweating while you eat it – it is 24-hour chicken. It doesn’t leave you right away, and even if you get it down, sometime around midnight it will catch up with you.” I was also repeatedly warned during my visit not to touch my eyes or face while eating, which apparently happens with frightening regularity and is akin to getting sprayed with mace. Prince’s chicken is hot. I like hot food, but the mild was perfect for me in terms of spiciness. I could eat the medium, but was mopping my brow and the endeavor lost its allure.

Love me tenders: The Puritan Backroom is so named because it is in the rear of a sprawling complex on the outskirts of New Hampshire’s largest city, Manchester, a complex that houses an event space for weddings, a busy take-out counter, an ice cream shop, and the restaurant itself. Over 100 years old, it is a local institution with an amazingly vast diner-style menu loaded with an unlikely mix of classic New England and Greek items. There are a lot of quirky things to like about the Puritan Backroom, but oddest of all is its believable claim to be the birthplace of the chicken tender. The story goes that in 1974 they were serving boneless breasts, trimming down whole breasts and leaving them with a pile of strips. They decided to marinate and fry these, and they became a runaway success. While it does appear to be the first national mention of chicken tenders, there were other restaurants serving variations such as chicken fingers (generally thinner slices of the same piece) and chicken nuggets (often ground and reformed). So whether the Puritan was the progenitor of the chicken tender as we know it today involves semantics and debate. But regardless, they are really good.

The key is in the marinating, and the flavor goes much deeper than the breading; it is in every bite. The chicken itself is juicy and real, not chopped or ground. There are four flavors (regular, spicy, Buffalo and coconut), and they are available individually or as a sampler. They are also offered as a wrap, a salad topping, a pizza topping, even as fried chicken tenders parmigiana. But for starters, try them straight-up, served with three dipping sauces: honey mustard, ranch, and the house special, homemade duck sauce. Unlike most Chinese-American restaurant duck sauces it is almost clear, not orangey, and like the tenders themselves, tastes more made from scratch and less processed. It is delicious, the best of the sauces, and they sell jars of it to take home. The coconut tenders are extra crispy and have a slightly Pacific Rim flavor. My favorite was the spicy, which has a distinctively peppery taste. The regular or original is the least interesting of the four, but by any standard, they are very good – as chicken tenders go.

Pass the honey butter: I’ve seen fried chicken places try to go the sweet route, even pouring maple syrup over the birds, but nothing I have seen works as well as this honey butter. This was the big innovation at Chicago’s aptly named Honey Butter Fried Chicken, and in the less than five years since it opened, their signature dish has been knocked off worldwide - as far afield as South Africa, proving that imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery. The place has a neighborhood bar vibe and seasonal outdoor seating that feels like a friend’s backyard, and it sits in the booming Avondale neighborhood in north Chicago, not far from the trendy food and bar scene of Logan Square.

The honey butter is served on the side and meant to be generously spread on top of the chicken pieces. It is rich, creamy and decadent, custom-made to their recipe at Wisconsin’s Nordic Creamery, and much like first-rate butter spread on warm bread, it is a delicious wrinkle that instantly makes the chicken addictive and impossible to stop eating. However, the real secret is that the chicken is excellent to begin with, honey butter or no. They start with chickens raised antibiotic-free from nearby family farms in the Midwest. They butcher whole birds to make the boneless parts, which they soak in flavored brine, making it both juicier and more flavorful. Immediately after frying, the pieces are sprinkled with pimento, high-quality Spanish paprika, for a just slightly smoky taste that pairs perfectly with the optional honey butter. The result is fabulous.

Sandwiches: There’s a reason why just about every fast food restaurant in the country offers some form of fried chicken sandwich (and Chick-fil-A built a whole widely beloved empire on the dish): The crunch of the fried breading is a perfect complement to the meat-and-bread combo found in a sandwich, and the fried chicken lends itself to creative toppings. It’s a dish that can be taken gourmet, and we’ve had a lot of great fried chicken sandwiches in our time, but at Whistle Britches in Dallas, two-time James Beard semifinalist Omar Flores elevates the concept in several delicious ways. All start with birds sourced from Texas family farms. These are then brined using pickle juice, a red-hot ingredient currently having its moment among top chefs, because it punches up both the flavor and the tenderization. Flores pairs this succulent, tender and moist meat with a very three-dimensional, crunchy coating. It’s perfect, and that’s just the patty.

The bulk of the menu is devoted to a dizzying array of creative chicken sandwiches – including a Nashville hot style. The Pitmaster sandwich tops the fried chicken slab with Carolina-style barbecue sauce, a healthy dose of melted cheddar cheese, a rich caramelized bacon onion jam, and cilantro slaw with pickled jalapeños. It’s a flavor explosion that maintains the crunchiness of the chicken exterior. The house signature dish is the Whistle Britches, a generous slab of fried chicken on a large perfect biscuit with honey butter and pepper jelly, and it is delicious. Another interesting one is the Don Chingon, with hatch chile queso blanco, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, and from-scratch guacamole on a brioche bun. Other sandwich creations top chicken with everything from fried eggs to country-style gravy to Kewpie mayo.

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

