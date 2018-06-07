50 state bucket list destinations
Alabama: Imagine how people lived more than 10,000 years ago at Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport, Ala., along the state's northern border. The cave is one of the oldest known prehistoric settlements in the United States. Walk the boardwalk into the cave and marvel at the beautiful view. The park staff leads nature walks and lantern hikes and will even demonstrate prehistoric tools and weapons. Russell Cave charges no admission fee, which is perfect if you're looking for free things to do on your vacation. While you're in the area, drive 30 miles south to Scottsboro, Ala., to pick up unique travel souvenirs from the Unclaimed Baggage Center. There are normal items like clothing and electronics, but you'll also find jewelry, artwork and eclectic items like a suit of armor.
01 / 50
Alabama: Imagine how people lived more than 10,000 years ago at Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport, Ala., along the state's northern border. The cave is one of the oldest known prehistoric settlements in the United States. Walk the boardwalk into the cave and marvel at the beautiful view. The park staff leads nature walks and lantern hikes and will even demonstrate prehistoric tools and weapons. Russell Cave charges no admission fee, which is perfect if you're looking for free things to do on your vacation. While you're in the area, drive 30 miles south to Scottsboro, Ala., to pick up unique travel souvenirs from the Unclaimed Baggage Center. There are normal items like clothing and electronics, but you'll also find jewelry, artwork and eclectic items like a suit of armor.
01 / 50
Summer vacation means more than just taking time off to relax or catch up on household projects. And if you are planning a trip, ignore the urge to jet to the same old spot you’ve been visiting for years. The entire country is your oyster.
To get you out there exploring America, GoBankingRates.com has chosen one can't-miss stop in each state as their bucket list destinations in the U.S. Looking to make your budget last through all 50 states? They've also put together a list of fun things to do in each state ranging from free to just under $20:
50 state road trip: Things to do in each state for under $20
Alabama: Birmingham Barons Price: $14 Location: Birmingham Attending a minor league baseball game is one of the best things to do when you want to save money and see professional-level athletes. The Birmingham Barons is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and for just $14, you can see the team in person. Attend on 50-Cent Hot Dog Night, held every Tuesday during the season, and get a great deal on dinner, as well.
01 / 50
Alabama: Birmingham Barons Price: $14 Location: Birmingham Attending a minor league baseball game is one of the best things to do when you want to save money and see professional-level athletes. The Birmingham Barons is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and for just $14, you can see the team in person. Attend on 50-Cent Hot Dog Night, held every Tuesday during the season, and get a great deal on dinner, as well.
01 / 50
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com