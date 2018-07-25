WATCH LIVE
On Air 11:55AM
79
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk Weather Summary: 79 degrees
Menu
WVEC Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
13News Now Investigates
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Hurricane Center
Weather Cameras
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Driving Smart
Southside Gas Prices
Peninsula Gas Prices
Airport Status
Sports
Latest Sports
Admirals
High School Sports
Local College
Tides
Features
American Theatre
At the Border
Coastal Connections
Connect
DEALBOSS
DIY
Food
Links in the News
Lottery
Magnify Money
Military
Shop
Sweepstakes
Media
Video
Photos
Connect with 13News Now
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Newsletter
Conversation Guidelines
Event Calendar
Jobs
Meet the Team
ShareIt
TV Listings
TEGNA Foundation
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
1 Weather Alert
Learn More
NATION-NOW
Photo: USA TODAY
50,000 women suffer injuries or complications in childbirth every year. Hear their stories.
'I am one of the 50,000'
Author:
Cara Kelly, USA TODAY
Published:
6:52 PM EDT July 25, 2018
Updated:
9:38 AM EDT July 26, 2018
Every year, 50,000 women in the U.S. suffer injuries or severe complications related to childbirth. Many are lucky to survive. They want you to hear their stories.
USA TODAY
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WVEC-TV. All Rights Reserved.