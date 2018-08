A magnitude 7.0 earthquake centered off the coast of an Indonesian Island rocked the tourist destination of Lombok, and authorities said the temblor could trigger a tsunami.

"There is the possibility of a destructive local tsunami near the epicenter," the Northwest Pacific Tsunami Center said in a bulletin.

Lombok, about 100 miles east of Bali, was rocked by a magnitude 6.4 quake less than a week ago that killed 16 people.

Contributing: The Associated Press

