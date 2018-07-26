Mary Ellis, who played a vital part in defeating Germany in the battle for Britain’s skies during World War II, has died at 101.

Mary Ellis, one of the last surviving World War II women pilots arrives outside number 10 Downing Street in May for a reception hosted by British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Ellis, one of the last surviving female aviators from the United Kingdom’s wartime forces, delivered fighters and bombers in her job with the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), which called up women in 1941 due to a shortage of male pilots, many of whom died as the nation scrambled to intercept and shoot down Nazi planes.

According to the BBC, Ellis, then Mary Wilkins, joined the ATA after hearing an appeal for women pilots on the radio. She told the network that they were known as the "Glamour Girls," adding that "there were plenty of escorts around."

Among the 70 models of planes she flew, according to Forces.net, a military-focused British website, was the famed Spitfire fighter, whose maneuverability was key in Britain’s victory.

Mary Ellis stands next to a Spitfire fighter at Biggin Hill Airport near London, one of the key airfields in the defeat of Germany in World War II.

"I love it, it's everybody's favorite," she said at a surprise party in 2017 for her 100th birthday, held at an airport near her home in southern England. “To fly it is absolutely fantastic,” she told the website. “It’s so responsive to all the actions you might want.”

Ellis, who passed away on Tuesday, recalled her first encounter with the plane. “When I went to collect my first Spitfire,” she told Forces.net, “the man helping me with my parachute asked, ‘How many of these have you flown before?’ And I said, ‘None, this is the first one,’ and he nearly … fell off the airplane."

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, the commander of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, mourned Ellis on Twitter. "Another terrible loss... an inspiration to generations,” he wrote.

Another terrible loss. Mary Ellis, pioneering female aviator, Air Transport Auxiliary veteran, an inspiration to generations. I'll always remember her proudly reminding us at RAF100 events that she was older than the RAF itself! RIP Mary. pic.twitter.com/xktUU6R7Qn — ACM Stephen Hillier (@ChiefofAirStaff) July 26, 2018

Meanwhile, author and former RAF navigator John Nichol described Ellis as a "truly remarkable lady,” adding that "another giant leaves us to join her heroic friends in the Blue Skies."

Very sad to hear that WW2 ATA pilot Mary Ellis has died aged 101. A truly remarkable lady, she flew 400 Spitfires & 76 different types of aircraft during WW2. Another giant leaves us to john her heroic friends in Blue Skies. Rest in peace Mary; you truly deserve it. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/br00jZxGiu — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) July 25, 2018

After the war, according to England’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Ellis moved to the Isle of Wight, which lies off the southern coast, and managed a small airport from 1950 to 1970. She married fellow pilot Don Ellis in 1961, the paper reported, and the couple lived in a house next to the runway. Her husband died in 2009.

Ellis was active until the end, attending a reception at Prime Minister Theresa May’s home at 10 Downing Street in May of this year that marked the 100th anniversary of the RAF.

TV presenter and historian Dan Snow posted on Twitter that he took his children to meet her last week.

Mary Ellis, one of Britain's greatest aviators, died yesterday at age 101. Last week I took my kids to meet her. My boy clasped a model plane. She asked what it was. 'Spitfire' he whispered. She leaned down and shared a few private thoughts about the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/iMO1DxOhtl — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) July 26, 2018

“My boy clasped a model plane,” he wrote. “She asked what it was. 'Spitfire' he whispered. She leaned down and shared a few private thoughts about the aircraft.”

Meanwhile, Mike Ling, a member of the RAF’s Red Arrows aerobatics team, posted that Ellis was a "legend of the Air Transport Auxiliary."

More awful news. RIP Mary Ellis. A legend of the Air Transport Auxiliary. Over 1000 aircraft; 76 different types and over 400 Spitfires alone. I hope you’re enjoying a well-earned sherry up there with Joy Lofthouse again. Blue skies Ma’am #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/1v0yCbniJG — Mike Ling MBE (Red 3) (@MikeLingPilot) July 25, 2018

"I hope you are enjoying a well-earned sherry up there with [fellow ATA pilot] Joy Lofthouse again," he added.

