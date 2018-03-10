Cellphones across the United States were buzzing in unison Wednesday with a special test message from the Trump administration.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted a test of the national system that allows "presidential alerts" to hit the majority of cellphones. The goal is to warn residents of national emergencies, such as dangerous weather.

The test occurred at 2:18 p.m. EDT.

However, some people were not pleased ahead of the planned test, complaining they didn't want to receive any form of alert from the president.

"I don't want this," actress Alyssa Milano tweeted Saturday. "How do we opt out, @fema?"

Unlike emergency alerts and Amber alerts, these presidential alerts cannot be turned off, according to FEMA.

Info on the emergency alert test:

🔹It’s a nationwide test of the same system that pushes public emergency messages like AMBER alerts

🔹Presidential Alerts are only for national emergencies

🔹FEMA & @FCC are testing to ensure it will work when needed

FAQ: https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF pic.twitter.com/FBC1AF7oHY — FEMA (@fema) September 15, 2018

I don’t want this. How do we opt out, @fema? I know trump isn’t big on consent but I don’t consent to this. https://t.co/A04twRU39p — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 15, 2018

"The Communications Act of 1934 established the authority for the President to use certain private sector communications systems for priority communications, such as sending alert and warning messages to the public, during national emergencies," said FEMA in a FAQ explaining the test.

The alert works similarly as an emergency alert or Amber alert, with a notification reaching your smartphone. Users are able to opt out of the emergency and Amber alerts. On the iPhone, for example, users head to Settings, then Notifications. Once there, scroll to the very bottom to turn off the alerts.

