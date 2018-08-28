A look at the first airport hotels
The Oakland Airport Inn opened in 1929 and is believed to be the first hotel at a U.S. airport.
The restaurant that once served guests of the Oakland Airport Inn.
Modern-day travelers can learn about the history of the Oakland Airport Inn from a poster in Terminal 2 at Oakland International Airport.
House rules from the Oakland Airport Inn.
A Ford Trimotor plane flies over the Dearborn Inn at Ford Airport in 1931.
Cafeteria luncheon counter at the Dearborn Inn Cafe, July 1931.
The "Dearborn Inn" Ford Trimotor, July 1931.
A Stout Air Services brochure from 1929 shows connections from Ford Airport.
The sprawling San Francisco Airport Hilton opened in 1959.

In its long “History of Firsts,” Hilton Hotels & Resorts claims to have pioneered the airport hotel concept with the opening of the San Francisco Airport Hilton in 1959.

Unfortunately, their claim is off by at least 30 years.

Aviation historians say the first hotel built at a United States airport opened its doors to the traveling public on July 15, 1929, on the grounds of what is now the North Field of Oakland International Airport.

“The Oakland Airport Inn was adjacent to the dirt runway,” said Ian Wright, Director of Operations at the Oakland Aviation Museum. “And the structure still stands today.”

At opening, the hotel boasted 37 rooms, a restaurant, a barbershop and a ticket office, according to "Air & Space Magazine," which cites a 1931 "Aviation" article describing the hotel as being “almost completely devoid of patrons after a year of operations” because two airlines had shifted flights away from the Oakland airport.

To fill the rooms, the hotel instead courted pilots and students from the Boeing School of Aeronautics, which operated on the airport’s grounds from 1929 until the early 1940s.

Today the building that housed the Oakland Airport Inn is home to the Amelia Earhart Senior Squadron 188, a local unit of the Civil Air Patrol.

That Earhart homage is fitting: Amelia Earhart was a regular guest at the Oakland Airport Inn. And in May 1937 she and her navigator, Fred Noonan, set out from the airport’s North Field for their ill-fated second attempt to fly around the world.

While travelers can no longer check into a room at the Oakland Airport Inn, they are able to book rooms at the Dearborn Inn in Dearborn, Michigan (near Detroit).

The hotel opened its doors on July 1, 1931, and along with claiming this to be the world’s first airport hotel, the Michigan Historical Marker out front says Henry Ford built the inn to serve Detroit-bound guests arriving at the Ford Airport, which opened in 1924.

Stout Air Services, run by Edsel Ford’s friend William Stout, began offering flights between Dearborn and Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1926 and in 1929 was flying daily (except Sunday) to both Chicago and Cleveland using Ford Trimotor aircraft. 

“The Dearborn Inn was actually the brainchild of Henry Ford’s son, Edsel, and was intended to be the ‘front door’ to the city of Dearborn and to the Ford Motor Company,” said Charles Sable, Curator of Decorative Arts at The Henry Ford. “Edsel wanted to provide employees, visitors and airline flight crews with nice, comfortable accommodations.”

Noted Detroit architect Alfred Kahn designed the building for a hotel Edsel wanted modeled after the charming New England inns with Colonial-style décor he’d stay in when traveling back and forth between his homes in Detroit and Bar Harbor, Maine.

“The exterior of the hotel is vaguely a Colonial design,” said Sable, “But one feature that’s really cool is that at the tippy top there’s a ‘widow’s walk,’ or observation platform, where guests could go out and watch the planes land at the airport.”

Today the Dearborn Inn operates as a Marriott hotel featuring modern rooms that are still decorated with Colonial-style furniture and fabrics. The 231-room hotel complex also still offers guests the option to stay on “Pilots Row” – in rooms once used by airline crews – or in one of the five replica Colonial-style homes of Walt Whitman, Edgar Allan Poe and other famous Americans that Henry Ford had built at the inn. 

Other ‘early’ airport hotels

Some of today’s travelers may remember a few other early airport hotels that are now also footnotes in history.

Memphis International housed the Skyport Inn from about 1972 until around 2012. The in-terminal hotel had about 30 rooms split between the A and C mezzanines and was popular with pilots and flight attendants who had early-morning flights. Many, if not all, of the rooms may have lacked windows: In an article about the hotel being razed to make way for office space, the "Memphis Business Journal" noted that each room at the Skyport Inn had its own skylight. 

The Airport Mini Hotel that once operated at Honolulu International Airport closed its doors not long after 9/11. But for many years the hotel offered travelers on layovers a space to nap and freshen up for less than $10 an hour. “Apparently the rooms were small, but the bathrooms were decent,” said airport spokeswoman Claudine Kusano.

And while we now know that the sprawling Hilton that operated at San Francisco Airport from 1959 until the late 1990s was not the world’s first airport hotel (by a long shot), we do know that a night club at the hotel called Tiger A-Go-Go was quite popular with passengers, airline crew and employees.

So popular, it seems, that in 1965, the pop duo Buzz & Bucky released a single about the lounge titled (what else but) "Tiger-A-Go-Go," which spent four weeks on the Billboard chart.

Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils planned room design
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
The entrance to hangar where the TWA Hotel unveiled a mock-up showing the new standard rooms for the JFK airport hotel that's expected to open in 2019.
Adrianne Hick modeling a vintage 'jungle green' uniform by Dalton of America that was worn by flight attendants during winter seasons between October 1968 through 1971.
Adrianne Hick, modeling a vintage flight attendant uniform, leads the way into Room 528 -- mock-up in a JFK airport hangar that showed what the standard rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a mock-up plan for the standard rooms at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport.
This is what the bathrooms will look like in a standard room at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport.
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries.
Guests staying at the new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK Airport will get TWA-themed toiletries. "We encourage people to steal stuff," said MCR CEO Tyler Morse, before adding: "Not a ton of stuff."
A mock-up in a hangar at JFK's Airport housed a realistic, life-size representation of what the room areas will look like at the new TWA Hotel when it opens in 2019.
TWA Hotel showed off this mini-bar area as part of a reveal of what its standard rooms will look like at the hotel when it opens in 2019. The retro flight attendant uniforms will not be included.
A full-scale mock-up for the TWA Hotel shows what guests can expect in standard rooms once the property opens in 2019. The rooms will include mid-century furniture and rotary phones.
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will feature refurbish rotary-dial phones and retro-style TWA-branded stationary.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off the blackout shades in the life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off a life-size mock-up of a typical standard room that will be featured in the new TWA Hotel.
A vintage 1960s-era TWA pilot hat was among the props brought out as the TWA Hotel unveiled the design for its standard rooms. The hotel is expected to open in 2019.
Beds at the TWA Hotel will be positioned so that guests can see out the window as they fall asleep or after they wake up.
Standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be cozy, but they'll feature mid-century aesthetics and nods to its now-defunct namesake airline.
Work desks in the standard rooms at the new TWA Hotel will be behind the beds, affording guests a view of either the airfield or the iconic TWA Flight Center terminal building.
MCR CEO Tyler Morse with various test items used in planning the rooms for the TWA Hotel. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building.
TWA-branded items -- like this water glass -- will be stocked in rooms for guests staying at the new TWA Hotel once it opens at New York's JFK Airport in 2019.
Standing in a workshop room at a hanger at New YOrk JFK, MCR CEO Tyler Morse shows off some of the numerous pencil designs that were considered for guest rooms.
It didn't look like much from the outside, but this mock-up created a life-size model showing a hallway and standard hotel room planned for the new TWA Hotel.
4/6/18 2:52:07 PM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** The AirTrain passes in front of the old TWA Flight Center terminal, which will be the hotels lobby. The new hotel wings under construction on either side will house the property's 512 guest rooms.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. The terminal's iconic Solari split-flap flight departure boards are being restored, though they will no longer show active flight information.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
Aging signage from the old TWA Flight Center sits in the terminal building on April 6, 2018. The building is being repurposed as a 200,000-square foot lobby for the TWA Hotel that will open in 2019.
4/6/18 11:30:24 AM -- New York, NY -- ****EMBARGOED UNTIL 4/16/2108**** Looking over the old terminal building, now under reconstruction. It will be the hotel lobby. Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the Popes Room, where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979. USA TODAY is getting a sneak peak at what the rooms will look like at the anticipated new TWA Hotel at New York's JFK airport. We'll have access to a mock-up in a hangar showing the new rooms as well as to the old TWA Terminal, now in the process of being converted into the hotel. -- Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137043 TWA Hotel sneak 04/06/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018, as it undergoes reconstruction. Lounge areas will be restored as part of the TWA Hotel's 200,000-square foot lobby.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
The prominent central clock that became a signature piece of the TWA Flight Center.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
A view inside the old TWA Flight Center terminal building on April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become a 200,000-square foot lobby for the new TWA Hotel.
MCR Tyler Morse leads a tour through the old TWA Flight Center terminal building April 6, 2018. Now under reconstruction, the terminal will become part of a mammoth 200,000-square foot lobby that connects two wings of hotel rooms.
Tyler Morse CEO, MCR, pointing out the 'Popes Room,' where Pope John Paul II rested on a NYC visit in 1979.
A look out of the old TWA Flight Center on April 6, 2018, as it is being refurbished to become the TWA Hotel lobby. One wing of the new hotel visible through the terminals glass.
One of two new wings flanking the old TWA Flight Center are seen rising from inside the terminal building on April 16, 2018. The new wings will house 512 guest rooms.
Seen here is one of the old TWA terminal's iconic flight tubes. They'll remain and will connect the TWA Hotel lobby to the guest-room wings, the JFK AirTran and to Terminal 5 that's used by JetBlue.
TWA lives on in new WTC lounge, upcoming hotel
The TWA Lounge's reception desk modeled after Jet Age city center TWA ticket counters created by iconic mid-century industrial designer Raymond Loewy.
The TWA lounge at 1WTC.
A sunken lounge carpeted in Chili Pepper Red, the signature color created by Saarinen for the TWA Flight Center, and the Custom Solari© split-flap analog display.
The sunken lounge carpeted in Chili Pepper Red, the signature color created by Saarinen for the TWA Flight Center. The custom Solari© split-flap analog display, manufactured in Udine, Italy, shows flight departures.
The TWA lounge at 1WTC.
Upholstered banquettes and floors are installed with approximately 396,900 penny tiles from the TWA Flight Center. The floor is installed Tiles sourced by Ann Sacks; banquettes in Maharam fabric.
Ambassadors Lounge in TWA Lounge at 1WTC with vintage Saarinen Tulip Chairs with original 1962 Knoll fabric seats, Saarinen Executive Side Chairs, Arm Chairs and marble Pedestal tables, all produced by Knoll.
A flight hostess and pilot at the ticket counter front desk with airline beverage carts stocked with TaB, champagne and cocktails.
A rotating collection of 51 original Jet Age David Klein prints commissioned by Howard Hughes are installed on the curved walls of the TWA lounge at 1WTC modeled after the curved architecture of the TWA Flight Center.
The telescope in the TWA lounge on the 86th floor points directly to the TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport.
Ambassador Service dinnerware was used in First Class on TWA Flights in the 1960s.
Vintage rotary phone, martini glass and ash tray on a mid-century modern table in the TWA lounge.
MCR’s TWA Collection includes a library of historic design and branding books, vintage flight collateral, iconic TWA flight hostess uniforms and a scale model of Eero Saarinen’s Flight Center at TWA Airport.
On display in the TWA lounge at 1WTC, “The Cutout,” a 1944 light blue gabardine TWA uniform by Hollywood fashion designer Howard Greer, featured triangular jacket flaps that could be unbuttoned to cover the TWA letters when flight hostesses wished to have a cigarette or cocktail off duty.
On display in the TWA lounge at 1WTC is Pierre Balmain’s khaki hostess uniform for TWA, worn in 1965. TWA was the first American airline to collaborate with an internationally celebrated fashion designer on its uniforms.
MCR’s TWA collection includes decades of vintage TWA flight hostess uniforms, including those designed by Balmain, Valentino and Ralph Lauren. Many uniforms were donated by the Clipped Wings, an organization of former TWA flight attendants.
David Klein’s Fly TWA Florida and breakfast served on TWA Ambassador Service dinnerware.
Model TWA Lockheed Constellations and David Klein’s Fly TWA Portugal in the TWA lounge at 1WTC.
Union concrete worker pours concrete for the new TWA Hotel.
MCR and Morse Development CEO Tyler Morse and VP Construction Jason Garone in the below-grade event center excavation at the TWA Hotel construction site, September 2017.
New York government officials including Governor Andrew Cuomo attended the TWA Hotel groundbreaking on December 15, 2016.
View of north hotel wing foundation.
Concrete being poured for the new TWA Hotel.
TWA Hotel under construction.

Harriet Baskas is a Seattle-based airports and aviation writer and USA TODAY Travel's "At the Airport" columnist. Follow her at twitter.com/hbaskas.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com