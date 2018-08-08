In this July 19, 2016 file photo, Rep. Chris Collins, R-NY. speaks in Cleveland. Collins was indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.

AP

Family secrets? Lawmaker arrested for alleged fraud

Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) joined an exclusive group Wednesday: Lawmakers indicted while in office. Collins was arrested and pleaded not guilty after a federal grand jury indicted him on insider trading charges as well as lying to federal agents. He is accused of having insider information about negative clinical trial tests by Australian biotech company Innate Immunotherapeutics, and telling his son Cameron, who had stock in the company. Collins, Cameron, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron's fiancee, are charged with wire fraud, securities fraud.

Election takeaway: House Republicans should be worried

Republican Troy Balderson holds a razor-thin lead over Democrat Danny O'Connor after Tuesday's special House election in Ohio's 12th district, but a GOP celebration could be premature. O'Connor must overcome a 1,754-vote deficit to win – difficult, but not impossible since about 8,000 provisional and absentee ballots remain to be counted. Considering the GOP spent more than $4 million on the special election in a heavily red district and President Trump threw his weight behind Balderson, the close finish suggests the Republicans' House majority could be swept away by a "Blue Wave" in the midterms.

State of emergency declared

Virginia officials announced that Charlottesville and parts of Northern Virginia will be under a state of emergency through the weekend because of possible unrest on the one-year anniversary of a white supremacist rally that left one person dead. The declaration will be in effect Friday through Sunday. Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle said more than 700 state police will be activated during the weekend and “state police is fully prepared to act” to prevent any incidents like last year. The far-right organizer of last year's event, Jason Kessler, and his organization plan to hold a rally at a park across from the White House in Washington D.C. on Aug. 12.

This celebrity news will have you thinking 'oh, baby'

Brad Pitt is challenging claims by his ex, Angelina Jolie, who alleged that he had not paid any “meaningful child support.” As it turns out, the actor claims he has loaned Jolie $8 million to pay for her current Los Angeles residence and has paid $1.3 million in bills for her and their six children.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are expecting baby No. 2, the country superstar announced. Underwood made headlines earlier this week for comments given to Redbook about “missing” her chance to have a bunch of kids because she's 35, releasing a whirlwind of emotions about her take on fertility.

Photos: The captivating Carrie Underwood

Police use Taser on 11-year-old girl

Cincinnati police have opened an investigation after an off-duty officer working security at a supermarket used a Taser to stun an 11-year-old girl allegedly stealing. The officer struck the girl in the back with the Taser after she ignored him and continued to walk away, police said. The girl, who was was arrested on charges of theft and obstructing official business, was taken to a hospital and then released to a parent's custody. The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation. (Here's a look at how Tasers work and the risks involved.)

More news to know:

Put down the iPad. The American Heart Association said screen-addicted children are more likely to become overweight or obese.

Seeing spots? Kids are most at risk for hand, foot and mouth disease now, and into fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Know the signs.

Don't try this: A Texas A&M University student took an extreme angle for her graduation photos when she posed with a 1,000 pound, 14-foot alligator. We're glad she's OK.

This is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY, brought to you by John Riley, Ashley May, Alex Connor and David Carrig.

