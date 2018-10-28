The Wanaque Center for Nursing And Rehabilitation is located on Ringwood Ave. Tuesday, October 21, 2018

Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com

A ninth child has died of respiratory illness at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the Haskell section of Wanaque, the state’s Department of Health announced Sunday morning,

The latest victim was someone who had a confirmed case of adenovirus and became sick before Oct. 22.

There have been 25 pediatric cases associated with the outbreak. A staff member also was ill but has since recovered, according to the health department.

More: Mother of teen who died at NJ care center wasn't told about killer virus outbreak for weeks

Of those 25 pediatric cases, eight of the deaths were in children with confirmed adenovirus. The Department of Health does not have laboratory confirmation of adenovirus for the child who passed away on Friday afternoon.

Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal called the situation “tragic” in a press release before going on to say that the department is “working every day to ensure all infection control protocols are continuously followed and closely monitoring the situation at the facility.”

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Deeply saddened to report a 9th death from the Wanaque outbreak. This child was among the cases we were tracking.



Still no new cases since 10/22.@NJDeptofHealth remains on site until the end of the outbreak tracking cases and infection control. More: https://t.co/EOnSSFIzkp — Shereef Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) October 28, 2018

So far, all of the people associated with the outbreak became ill between Sept. 26 and Oct. 22.

Children in the facility’s pediatric ventilator unit had severely compromised immune systems before the outbreak began. The investigation is ongoing, so lab tests could confirm additional cases, the health department said.

The first case of a patient with the adenovirus was noted Sept. 26. The New Jersey Health Department was notified of a "cluster of respiratory illnesses" at the center Oct. 9, after the office closed for the day. Health officials began surveillance work at the facility the next morning.

More: No place to quarantine contagious kids in NJ care center where 8 died of respiratory infection, state officials say

More: Adenovirus: It feels just like the flu, but the vaccine is for military only

The type of adenovirus virus involved in this outbreak is associated with communal living arrangements and is known to cause severe illness — especially in those with compromised immune systems. Adenoviruses are common viruses that affect the lining of the airways, intestines, eyes or urinary tract and are responsible for some colds, coughs, sore throats, pinkeye and diarrhea. Usually the illnesses are mild, but they can be deadly for people with weakened immune systems.

In a news conference held Wednesday outside the facility, Elnahal said it may be "impossible or difficult to know" how the virus got to the facility.

Health officials have given out little information about the deaths, such as if they occurred at the center or at a hospital. They would not say when the first six deaths occurred, only that the children died in October. They have not disclosed the ages of the children who have died, saying only that they ranged in age from "toddlers through young adult."

Follow Katie Sobko on Twitter: @katesobko

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com