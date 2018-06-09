WASHINGTON – Following the publication of a scathingly critical essay from an anonymous senior administration official, President Donald Trump used a series of morning tweets to defend his leadership, citing strong economic data and praise from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

"The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy - & they don’t know what to do," Trump tweeted. "The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow!"

The New York Times Wednesday published an op-ed from an unnamed senior official who described the president as erratic and amoral and said staff were working to thwart "misguided" decisions they fear would be detrimental to the country.

The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy - & they don’t know what to do. The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

In the hours after the Times posted the story Wednesday afternoon, an angry Trump criticized the newspaper for not identifying the author. He demanded that the Times out him or her and suggested that the person should be investigated.

More: Mike Pence denies writing critical NYT essay about Trump amid 'lodestar' speculation

On Thursday, Trump devoted Twitter time to other issues, including reports that North Korea's Kim has re-committed to efforts to remove nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump,'" the U.S. president tweeted. "Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!"

Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

Cosumer confidence highest in 18 years, Atlanta Fed forecasts 4.7 GDP, manufacturing jobs highest in many years. “It’s the story of the Trump Administration, the Economic Success, that’s unnerving his detractors.” @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

In a third post, Trump returned to the economy, proclaiming "consumer confidence highest in 18 years, Atlanta Fed forecasts 4.7 GDP, manufacturing jobs highest in many years."

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com