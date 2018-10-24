Air Canada unveils new paint scheme for its planes
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."
This image released from Air Canada shows its new paint scheme on one of its Boeing 787 "Dreamliners."

Air Canada is expanding its footprint in North Carolina, adding a new nonstop route to Raleigh/Durham (RDU) from its Montreal hub.

The Montreal-RDU flights will begin June 3, with the company’s Air Canada Express affiliates offering one daily round-trip flight on 50-seat Bombardier CRJ-100/200 regional jets.

Air Canada will be the only airline flying nonstop between the cities. The carrier already flies to RDU from its hub at Toronto Pearson.

Beyond the new route, Air Canada also plans to boost its capacity on its existing routes from Toronto to both RDU and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Starting May 1, the company will begin flying 76-seat Embraer E175 jets. That will be an upgrade from the current 50-seat Bombardier CRJ100/200 jets it uses on the route, not only in terms of capacity but also in terms of service. The E175s feature business-class seats whereas the CRJs do not.

"Air Canada is pleased to expand its services to North Carolina with a new route from Montreal and larger aircraft operating out of Toronto,” Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s Vice President of Network Planning, says in a statement.

“Customers travelling between Toronto and Raleigh and Charlotte will now have the option of business class, offering an upgraded flying experience,” Galardo adds. “While always a popular leisure destination, North Carolina is also experiencing strong economic growth and Air Canada is making it more convenient and comfortable for customers to travel between Canada and the state.”

An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A sign denotes a quiet area of Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
The terminal at Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A shot of a terminal in at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Instructions for various aircraft types are seen outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A view from the outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An employee peers out of a regional aircraft at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is refueled at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Air Canada Express turbo props are seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors look at an aquarium inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves past billowing clouds at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of Rouge, Air Canada's leisure unit, sit at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An indoor nature walk at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A display inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An view from the control tower at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A WestJet Boeing 737 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft takes off into a dusk sky at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors watch airfield operations at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A China Airlines aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
An EVA Air jet is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.

An Air Canada Boeing 767-300 lands at London Heathrow in September 2013.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier CRJ-700 rests at the gate at George Bush Houston Intercontinental Airport in June 2015.
An Air Canada Embraer E190 lands after dusk at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Dash 8 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner takes off from Vancouver International Airport in October 2015.
An Air Canada Airbus A321 taxies at Vancouver International Airport in October 2015.
An Air Canada Airbus A319 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in October 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 777-200 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Q400 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Airbus A330 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016
An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 777-300 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada Airbus A320 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY
