zoes-kitchen-kebab_large.jpg
A steak kebab dish from Zoe's Kitchen
Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen is coming to your next American Airlines flight.

The Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain is teaming up with the major US airline to provide healthy food options for purchase on domestic flights longer than three hours, according to Chicago Business Journal and Cooking Light.

The sites report the in-flight lineup of dishes will include Zoe's signature items such as a hummus platter and the Gruben sandwich, which features sliced turkey, Manchego cheese, slaw and feta on marble wheat bread. A breakfast sandwich option will also be available.

Janelle Anderson, vice president of global marketing for American Airlines, said this new addition comes as a response to customers' requests, according to a statement obtained by the news sites.

"Our customers have asked for lighter tasty food choices," the statement read. "This collaboration provides an innovative, fresh approach to onboard offerings.” 

Zoe's options will be available starting Dec. 1. Prices for the new menu are still unclear.

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos
01 / 30
Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
02 / 30
The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
03 / 30
Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
04 / 30
A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
05 / 30
Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
06 / 30
A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018.
07 / 30
Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
08 / 30
The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
09 / 30
Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
10 / 30
United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018.
11 / 30
A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018.
12 / 30
A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
13 / 30
Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
14 / 30
Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
15 / 30
Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear.
16 / 30
Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
17 / 30
Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
18 / 30
The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
19 / 30
Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
20 / 30
United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018.
21 / 30
The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
22 / 30
The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
23 / 30
Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
24 / 30
The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018.
25 / 30
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018.
26 / 30
Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
27 / 30
The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
28 / 30
Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
29 / 30
Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018.
30 / 30
A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.
