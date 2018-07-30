Disney World's new Toy Story Land review
Beloved characters from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, including Buzz Lightyear and Woody, await guests who visit Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The 11-acre land transports Walt Disney World guests into the adventurous outdoors of AndyÕs backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of a toy.
Guests visiting Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios at night will discover a whole new experience as colorful lights transform AndyÕs Backyard. Inside the immersive 11-acre land, guests feel like they are the size of Green Army Men as they are surrounded by oversized toys. Guests can whoosh along on a family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania!
Guests at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios can go to infinity and beyond in Toy Story Land. The immersive 11-acre land takes guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy's backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of Green Army Men surrounded by other toys. Guests can whoosh along on the family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania!
Slinky DogÕs coils twist and turn around the curves, hills, and drops of Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The family-friendly coaster is inspired by the hit Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, and is DisneyÕs first coaster with a double-launch. Walt Disney World Resort guests get to race and dive around a track that stretches across Toy Story Land.
Slinky DogÕs coils twist and turn around the curves, hills, and drops of Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The family-friendly coaster is inspired by the hit Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, and is DisneyÕs first coaster with a double-launch.
Wheezy, the squeaky toy penguin from the Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, delights guests riding Slinky Dog Dash, the family-friendly coaster in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Audio-Animatronic figure serenades guests with "YouÕve Got a Friend in Me," the popular song from the films.
Little green Aliens from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films pilot toy rocket ships in the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The out-of-this-world attraction is inspired by Andy's toy playset from the Pizza Planet restaurant. With multi-colored lighting and sound effects from throughout the galaxies, Walt Disney World guests swirl and whirl in the toy rocket ships while the Aliens try to get captured by "The Claw" that hangs overhead.
Little green Aliens from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films pilot toy rocket ships in the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Walt Disney World Resort guests take aim and score big playing the virtual midway games of Toy Story Mania! The 4D attraction takes guests through five unique games, with several surprises along the way. Toy Story Mania! is newly expanded and located in Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios.
Walt Disney World Resort guests take aim and score big playing the virtual midway games of Toy Story Mania!
Woody's Lunch Box is a quick-service food and beverage location serving tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The walk-up window Ð open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Ð dishes up all sorts of sandwiches and sides that put a spin on classic recipes.
Arthur Levine
Arthur Levine
Green Army Men await guests who visit Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. They march through the land several times a day and stop to play ÒSarge SaysÓ with guests, plus other games.
Buzz Lightyear and Woody in Toy Story Land
Beloved characters from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, including Buzz Lightyear and Woody, await guests who visit Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The 11-acre land transports Walt Disney World guests into the adventurous outdoors of AndyÕs backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of a toy. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
When Disney’s Hollywood Studios debuted in 1989 (then known as Disney-MGM Studios), it was Walt Disney World’s counter to the soon-to-open Universal Studios Florida. Both parks initially let visitors peer behind the curtain of the moviemaking process. But nearly 30 years later, they have largely abandoned the backlot tours, the soundstage presentations, and the special effects reveals. Instead, the focus is on inviting guests to bust through the screen and enter fully realized worlds based on popular films.

Case in point: Disney’s Hollywood Studios park just opened Toy Story Land. There are no exhibits about storyboards, voiceover actors, or the technology that drives the computer animation process. There is, however, an 11-acre area, filled with eye-popping details, that allows visitors to experience, hands-on, Pixar’s beloved franchise. It also continues a theme park trend, established with Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter, of devoting entire lands to a single creative property.

The clever conceit is that visitors have been shrunk to the size of toys and are, in fact, themselves honorary toys. While the humans are away, they get to play with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of Andy’s toys in his backyard. As his handwritten sketches and notes make clear, Andy designed the mini amusement park and built it entirely out of found objects.

It is a hoot to discover the many details embedded throughout the land. For example, there are oversized blocks, Green Army Men, and other toys casually scattered in overgrown grass and weeds. There are benches that Andy has fashioned out of Brio train tracks and used Popsicle sticks. You can see the individual wood grain in each stick and the remnants of the flavor colors. Larger-than-life Christmas tree bulbs that hang from Tinkertoy assemblies serve as the area’s lighting.

One sight that is hard to miss in Toy Story Land is the roller coaster that snakes throughout the area. Dubbed Slinky Dog Dash, it is a mashup of Andy’s Dash & Dodge Mega Coaster Play Kit with his prized toy, Slinky Dog, serving as the train. “The cuteness factor is arguably over the top,” says Phil Holmes, VP, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, about the ride. Watching the adorable pooch and his coiled collection of cars navigate the track, it’s hard to argue with the exec’s assessment.

Instead of using a traditional chain lift hill, Slinky Dog Dash is a launched coaster. It doesn’t exactly scream out of the station like most launched rides, but it does pack enough of a punch to get pulses moderately racing. There is a brief pop of airtime, the butterflies-in-your-tummy sensation, as the train leaps over a hill and twists around a Jenga tower.

At the midway point, the train glides to a stop for a few moments until a second launch accelerates it uphill yet again. As passengers learn in the loading station, which Andy has jury-rigged using the packages his toys came in and other materials, the second half of the ride is courtesy of a Dash & Dodge power booster expansion pack. Before the train heads home, riders experience a series of small camelback humps.

Cuteness factor alert: Just outside the unload area, an animatronic Wheezy penguin croons, Rat Pack-style, the “Toy Story” chestnut, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” His yellow microphone cable extends under the track and is attached to a Playskool cassette tape player on the other side of the train.

It might be even cooler if the train behaved like an actual Slinky Dog and lurched through the course with spring-like action. As it is, Slinky Dog Dash is pretty much note-perfect for its intended audience. It hits a sweet spot between a kiddie coaster and a terror-inducing thrill machine. Holmes labels it an “aspirational” ride. Young children who just make the 38-inch height requirement may approach the ride with some trepidation. They’ll be challenged (and older passengers will get a kick out of the ride), but the coaster is gentle enough that it shouldn’t overwhelm them. Youngsters will leave Slinky Dog Dash with a sense of mastery, what Holmes calls, “the joy and satisfaction of ‘I did it!’ ”

The land’s other new attraction is the spinning ride, Alien Swirling Saucers. It features the crane machine aliens from Pizza Planet, an arcade depicted in “Toy Story.” Vehicles latch onto and revolve around three turntables. When it cranks up, the attraction delivers a few mildly aggressive moments that recall the classic amusement park ride, The Whip.

Rounding out Toy Story Land is the ride-through 4D attraction, Toy Story Mania, which originally opened in 2008. Passengers play virtual carnival games on large screens and rack up points. Disney expanded the popular attraction by adding an additional track and shifted its entrance to the other side of the show building, which is in the new land.

The counter-service restaurant, Woody’s Lunch Box, looks like, well, a giant metal lunch box. A matching Woody Thermos holds the lid of the box open. The menu includes school cafeteria classics such as Pop-Tarts, grilled cheese sandwiches, and tomato soup gussied up with some contemporary foodie embellishments.

Toy Story Land is not as lavishly appointed or on as grand a scale as Universal’s Potter lands or Cars Land at Disney California Adventure (or, it would seem, the hotly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which will open next year at Disney parks on both coasts. Batuu’s spires beckon just beyond the fence in Andy’s backyard). But it is undeniably charming and duly geared to small fry and their families. (If there was any wonder about the target demographic, the abundance of pint-sized urinals in the men’s restroom makes it clear.)

That’s not to say that the land isn’t cleverly textured. Even the pathways conform to the themeing. Andy’s huge sneaker prints can be seen in the ground. What at first glance might appear to be cracks in the walkways are actually expansion joints, according to Ryan Wineinger, creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. Whereas most expansion joints follow a consistent grid-like pattern, the ones in Toy Story Land are haphazard. Combined with the brown tones in the paths, they look like meandering cracks that dried in the yard’s dirt. The joints “provide a functional purpose,” Wineinger says, but they also bring some whimsy to the land because Disney’s creative team “cares about the story the most.”

The Imagineers convey the land’s story using a multisensory approach, including touch. “You can walk up to some objects and feel them,” says Wineinger. ”That’s part of what maintains the immersive experience.” Wood blocks feel like wood, including the side grain that’s familiar to anyone who has ever felt the real thing. Plastic objects are appropriately light and smooth to the touch.

Wineinger points to jumbo Cootie bugs on display and explains how all of the plastic toys in the land include the seams you’d expect to see where the two halves of the molded pieces are joined. “We’re really proud that we’ve brought toys to life in such an authentic and honorable way,” he notes. “We think it makes the experience richer.”

