Sears, once America's most famous retailer, continues to fail
A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on Aug. 24, 2017 in Chicago. Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both Sears and Kmart, said it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart stores.
Customers shop at a Sears store in Woodfield Mall July 20, 2017 in Schaumburg, Ill. Sears announced that it had agreed to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com.
Shoppers walk into Sears in Peabody, Mass., on May 17, 2012.
A worker repairs the sign outside the Sears Grand store in Solon, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 2015.
This is a vintage Sears Roebuck & Co. in Rochester, N.Y. The company that operates Sears, the department store chain that dominated retail for decades, warned March 21, 2017, that it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets.
A crowd gathers for the grand opening of a Sears store on Chicago in 1932.
Sears, which at the end of its fiscal year had about 140,000 employees, said that it expects to continue to try to generate cash from real estate sales and borrowing.
An early Sears catalog.
A "Black Friday" advertisement for Sears is seen on an iPad in Annapolis, MD Nov. 16, 2014.
The Sears store at Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canado Oct, 29, 2013.
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
Craftsman tools sold by Sears at this Bethel Park, Pa., store.
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester, N.Y.
Founded in 1886, Sears was built around its famous catalog that was so complete that entire houses could be ordered -- delivered in pieces to be built on a site.
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester NY.
Women crowd the counters of one of the first Sears retail stores in 1925.
Five year old Kathy Diviney receives a sucker after talking with Santa Clause at the Sears Department store in downtown Nashville Dec. 13, 1966.
This ad is from a 1908 Sears, Roebuck and Company catalog.
Sears is under financial pressure and has warned it may fail. But it has seen many better days. Here, Sears store associates in Schaumburg, Ill. help customers shop more than 1,000 doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving Day in 2015
A shopper leaves the Kmart store in Burbank, Calif., Kmart is part of Sears Holdings
A bronze plaque hangs near the entrance of Sears' flagship store in the Loop in Chicago
Craftsman tools are offered for sale at a Sears store
Appliances are on display at a Sears store in Berlin, Vt.
A Sears store is seen in Coral Gables, Florida.
Oaklands Uptown Station, seen in a photo illustration, is a former Sears store
The exterior of a Sears store
Sears

Sears Holdings is closing 46 more Sears and Kmart stores in November.

The department store chain also said it will "continue to evaluate our network of stores" and "make further adjustments as needed," raising the distinct possibility of additional closures are the company continues reeling.

The latest plan includes closure of 13 Kmart locations and 33 Sears stores, all of which are unprofitable. The company has closed several hundred locations in recent years.

Going-out-of-business sales will begin as soon as Aug. 30.

Sears has suffering from declining mall traffic, a failure to create a strong digital offering, pension costs and a lack of investment in its stores.

The latest round of closures come as Sears is weighing an offer from its CEO and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, to acquire its Kenmore household appliances brand for $400 million.

Lampert has described that deal, which he offered through his hedge fund ESL Investments, as "critical" for Sears.

While it's not clear what he means by that, the retailer is losing cash rapidly, and experts say bankruptcy could be in the company's future.

"We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company," Sears said in a statement. "Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

Contributing: Mike Snider

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com