Portland, Ore., rabbi Debra Kolodny says of her activism: “My mom was a feminist, my dad was a unionist. I always knew I was going to be a justice seeker.”

courtesy Debra Kolodny

What would life be like without hate?

That’s the question the Anti-Defamation League is trying to answer on Oct. 1, as it rallies allies across the country – non-profits, media companies, large corporations, faith-based organizations and more – to come together for its first-ever Oneday event.

Oneday is the brainchild of the ADL, which fights for “justice and fair treatment for all,” according to ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

The goal is for Oneday to kick-start a million conversations between people of different backgrounds. In the future, Oneday will take place on the first Monday of every October. Greenblatt said the idea was born after a Unite the Right rally last fall in Charlottesville, Virginia, became violent, killing one protester.

“Charlottesville was a turning point in our country in many ways,” Greenblatt said. “I’m not sure if you can ever stop hate entirely. I think we had done a good job of pushing it out of the mainstream, of preventing hateful ideas to penetrate public conversation.

“But in the last few years, it’s sort of bounced back. We’re now at a moment where people think they can espouse racism and anti-Semitism, xenophobia and anti-Muslim bias and do it in a very open way. ... My hope is that Oneday will start a movement,” he added.

While it’s easy to turn on the TV or social media and feel deeply divided from your neighbor, Greenblatt said he believes this current mood is not the new normal in America.

“Good people will push back,” he said. “But it starts with people recognizing their own power to not just be a bystander, but an up-stander; to not just sit idly by when something happens, but to raise their hand and say, 'Enough.'”

In conjunction with Oneday’s celebration, USA TODAY highlighted four individuals around the United States who have stood up to hate and become voices of change in their communities. Their stories are below.

Portland rabbi teaches others how to speak out against hate

PORTLAND, Ore. – Days after the election of President Donald Trump, Debra Kolodny, a Portland-area rabbi, opened an email from the Southern Poverty Law Center and felt her stomach turn.

The SPLC note horrified her: Hate crimes were on a rapid rise in the immediate aftermath of an election that revealed a deeply divided America. A lifelong activist, Kolodny had to do something.

On Jan. 20, 2017, the day of Trump’s inauguration, Kolodny organized two workshops: one for people who wanted to learn how to have constructive dialogue with family members holding differing political views, and one on how to interrupt hate in public spaces. She made room for roughly 25 people in each workshop. When more than 1,000 expressed interest in interrupting hate, she found a new calling.

Almost two years later, Kolodny has taught that three-hour workshop to more than 800 individuals in the Portland area. Through a grant program, she’s partnered with the City of Portland – in conjunction with the Portland United Against Hate Coalition – to teach the workshop with nonprofits that work specifically with targeted communities. She said there was a noticeable uptick in workshop interest after a man fatally stabbed two people and injured a third after those three confronted him for shouting anti-Muslim slurs on a public train in Portland in spring 2017.

Kolodny preaches nonviolence and encourages active bystanders to ignore the perpetrator, instead focusing on whoever is being attacked. She wants active bystanders to let the individual know that what’s being said isn’t OK and work to remove them from the situation.

“My mom was a feminist, my dad was a unionist,” Kolodny, 58, said of her activism bug. “I always knew I was going to be a justice seeker.”

Kolodny said it’s the responsibility of every citizen to “create the kind of world we want to live in,” and encourages people who identify as shy or timid to trust that they will, “show up when the situation demands it.”

As someone who identifies as queer, Kolodny empathizes with the fear that terrorizes many minority groups who worry they might be targeted next because of their race, religion or sexuality. She’s felt that fear, too. Sometimes, she finds herself spiraling.

“But it’s my obligation as a citizen to find strategic pathways to move forward,” she said. “And I remember that activism is a wonderful antidote to fear.”

Mother of woman killed at white nationalist rally embraces new life

While waiting in a McDonald's drive-through line, Susan Bro made eye contact with the driver ahead of her. He was riding in a white truck with Confederate tags.

He appeared to recognize the 62-year-old through his rear-view mirror as the mother of Heather Heyer, the counter-protester who was killed at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. He seemed to say to himself, “Oh, great.”

Bro asked herself if she hated him for what he appeared to stand for. But she decided she could not. Minutes later, when she got up to the window, she found out he had paid for her order. He waved and smiled before driving off.

They were not, as it turns out, natural enemies.

"People are far more complicated than they are simple," Bro said, recalling the incident. "I would love to have a conversation with him sometime about what his beliefs are. It wouldn't be very comfortable for either one of us, honestly, but I've got a feeling he isn't a hater, either."

Bro lost her 32-year-old daughter during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, when a car rammed into a crowd of peaceful protesters. In the aftermath, she was given a national platform to talk about her child's death. She used her new voice to speak out against not only what happened that day in Virginia, but also to highlight racial tensions that continue to play out across the nation. She stresses the need to be willing to approach people with different views, including those who fly Confederate flags, like the McDonald's customer.

Once a teacher and government secretary whose contracts prevented her from participating in rallies, Bro now runs a foundation in her daughter’s name and travels to speak about social justice. She said education is empowering and she wants to train “the next Heather."

Bro remembers her daughter having a passion for treating people fairly even as a young child. After her death, Bro learned how Heyer had spoken up for other children in her classrooms and on the school bus.

"I wish I had known," Bro said. "She didn't talk about it much. She just lived it."

As an adult, Heyer supported the Black Lives Matter social justice movement, but until the night she died protesting racism, she did most of her activism on social media while juggling two to three jobs to make ends meet. After her death, when donations kept pouring in, Bro decided to carry on her daughter's fight for equality and invest in the next generation of activists, advocates and allies through college scholarships, so they might focus more on their passion and worry less about money, the way Heyer had.

Bro filed the paperwork with Alfred Wilson, her daughter's boss and friend, to start the Heather Heyer Foundation nine days after she was killed.

“This money is not for the family,” Bro recalled telling Wilson. “This is for people wanting to be a part of something.”

Attacks on trans women must stop, activist says

When Lala Zannell, a black queer transgender woman, takes the subway in New York City, she braces herself for harassment and heckling. She knows she could be killed for who she is, just as 21 other transgender Americans have been murdered so far this year.

“It never gets any easier,” said Zannell, a prominent activist for transgender rights, of the recent violence against transgender women. “It doesn’t matter if I don’t personally know them at all. It affects me as if I personally knew them because I know that any given moment I know that could me and that’s my reality.”

Lala Zannell is the lead organizer of the New York City Anti-Violence Project, an anti-LGBTQ violence organization.

Heysha Nameri

For the past six years, Zannell has traveled around the country discussing ways to stop acts of hate because she wants LGBTQ people to be able to live their lives safely. As the lead organizer of the New York City Anti-Violence Project, an anti-LGBTQ violence organization, the 40-year-old speaks on issues from police violence against transgender people to the community's access to jobs. She organizes local forums on LGBTQ needs and develops policy recommendations for transgender housing. She has worked alongside celebrities and testified before Congress and at the White House about the traumas transgender people face.

Zannell said she does not want people to remember the victims of violence against trans women as just another hashtag or statistic.

“Any time I get the chance to I try to humanize the lives of trans women ... and get people speaking their names," Zannell said.

For the New York City Anti-Violence Project's 24-hour crisis intervention hotline, she trains volunteers and helps record reports of violence against LGBTQ and HIV-affected people. The team provides safety planning and counseling, as well as legal resources in local incidents.

Instead of sending alerts about national murders of transgender women, they now put together memorandums to uplift their stories.

To speak up against anti-transgender violence, Zannell said parents should prepare their minds for their children to come out to them, educators should teach diversity and officers should respect transgender people. People should protect their transgender neighbors and if they don’t have a transgender friend, develop one.

Before she began her job with the New York City Anti-Violence Project, Zannell wasn't as open about being trans and she wasn't an activist.

“That is what makes us human and a part of this earth,” Zannell said of her fight against hate. “When we’re making sure we’re taking care of the earth, making sure we’re taking care of our neighbors, making sure we’re taking care of each other and having those uncomfortable conversations."

