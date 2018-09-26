An Army reservist was arrested Tuesday in Chicago for allegedly spying for the Chinese government.

Ji Chaoquan, a 27-year-old Chinese national, is accused of conducting background checks on eight workers – some of whom were U.S. defense contractors – for possible recruitment by China's spy agency, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Ji's alleged involvement with the Chinese government occurred between Aug. 28, 2013, and Sept. 21, 2018. Ji came to the U.S. on a student visa to study at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves' Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI) program in 2016, according to a Department of Justice statement. On his application, he answered “no” to a question asking if he had contact with a foreign government or its representatives in the past seven years.

Ji is charged with one count of knowingly acting in the U.S. as an agent of a foreign government.

During a 15-minute federal court hearing in Chicago, Ji fidgeted standing with a Chinese interpreter. When the judge asked him if he understood his rights, Ji lifted his head and told the judge, “I understand” in English.

