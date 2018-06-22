Guadalupe Arcos Avila, 34, of the state of Guerrero, shows a picture of her family on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. She has been waiting for an asylum interview with U.S. immigration officials for nine days.

Sean Logan, Sean Logan/The Republic

PHOENIX — Many Americans got their first brush this week with concepts like asylum, family separations and what the U.S. government is doing to handle immigration issues.

The images are shocking and the emotions are raw. If the whole thing is a little confusing, here are a few basics to help make sense of the situation.

What is the difference between immigration and asylum?

Asylum and immigration don't mean the same thing.

Immigrants come to the U.S. from somewhere else and want to stay. Many do it legally by going through government channels; others do it illegally by sneaking into the country or, more often, by overstaying a visa.

Those seeking asylum have already made it to the U.S. and contend they need to stay because of conditions in their homeland. These people could be fleeing persecution for factors like their race, religion or political views.

There is a standard intended to gauge whether there is a reasonable fear of persecution if a person is returned to their country. It is usually a lengthy process.

More: What happens when migrants seeking asylum get to the border?

Asylum requests are processed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. If appropriate, the agency will allow a spouse and unmarried children under 21 asylum as well.

Family separation: Asylum seekers in Nogales, Arizona Magali Nieto Romero, 33, of the state of Guerrero, sits with her children, Lesly, 5, and Jose, 12, on June 20, 2018, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. She has been waiting for an asylum interview with U.S. immigration officials for nine days. 01 / 09 Magali Nieto Romero, 33, of the state of Guerrero, sits with her children, Lesly, 5, and Jose, 12, on June 20, 2018, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. She has been waiting for an asylum interview with U.S. immigration officials for nine days. 01 / 09

How has this process changed?

Under the Trump administration, the Justice Department implemented a zero-tolerance policy to criminally prosecute every person caught crossing the border illegally, including parents accompanied with children asking for asylum. Parents are jailed while being prosecuted, and their children were separated and placed in shelters with children who illegally entered unaccompanied by a parent.

After being prosecuted, parents were transferred to adult immigration detention centers, or in some cases, released on bond, while their immigration or asylum cases are pending. Their children remain separated in shelters, or released to sponsors, while their own immigration cases are pending.

More: President Trump's order leaves fate of 2,000 detained children unclear

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order putting a halt to the separation of children from parents at the border, while continuing to prosecute parents.

In the past, parents who crossed the border illegally with children were not typically prosecuted. They were permitted to remain together in family detention centers. Under a longstanding legal ruling and federal law, children had to be released from detention centers within 20 days and, as a result, their parents were also released and given a notice to appear in immigration court at a later date to pursue their cases.

Where do asylum-seekers come from?

Often they come from Central America or China. More recently, there has been an uptick from Syria and Egypt.

In 2015, nearly 6,200 Chinese nationals were formally granted asylum, according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. About 5,700 asylees came from Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador.

Other countries for recent asylees include Iran and Iraq.

There were about 26,000 people granted asylum in 2015.

How are they different from refugees?

Refugees are broadly similar to those seeking asylum, but they are subject to different rules.

Both asylees and refugees have to make the case they face persecution for the same kinds of reasons. Asylees, however, have their status determined after they arrive in the U.S. while refugees have to gain clearance to enter the nation before they arrive.

To be eligible for entrance as a refugee, someone has to be otherwise legally permitted to come to the U.S.

The U.S. admitted about 70,000 people per year as refugees five years ago. That number rose to 110,000 per year by the end of the Obama administration. President Donald Trump has reduced it to 45,000 this year, and the number of people admitted is well behind the historical pace.

Refugees can legally work and can apply for a green card after a year. They can stay indefinitely depending on whether conditions in their homeland have changed. Refugees can also apply for U.S. citizenship eventually.

Where do asylees go?

California attracted the single biggest share of asylum-seekers in 2017, about 10 percent. Texas was just behind California, followed by New York. Arizona ranked seventh for the initial residence of asylum-seekers, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

What are the benefits of asylum?

A person who is granted asylum is protected from being returned to his or her home country, is authorized to work in the U.S., may be eligible to apply for a Social Security card, may request permission to travel overseas, and can petition to bring family members to the U.S.

Those granted asylum may also be eligible for certain benefits, such as Medicaid or Refugee Medical Assistance.

After one year, a person with asylum may apply for lawful permanent resident status, also known as a green card. Once the person becomes a permanent resident, he or she must wait four years to apply for citizenship.

Contributing: Daniel Gonzalez

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com