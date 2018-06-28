At least four people have been shot at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, Annapolis police said.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an "active shooter” at the building and that a subject is in custody.

Anne Arundel county sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that multiple people were killed.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the newspaper, tweeted from the newsroom that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

"Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," Davis tweeted.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper, says in a post on the Capital-Gazette website that Davis reported that "multiple people had been shot."

Police were searching the building for any other possible suspects. Video from the scene showed dozens of people exiting the building with their hands in the air.

Seipp said there was a preliminary report that the subjects were injured, but that the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted condolences on Twitter.

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," he said. "I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

