WASHINGTON – A woman was killed Tuesday night after she was stabbed while jogging near her home in the District of Columbia.

Wendy Karina Martinez, 35, of Washington was jogging in Washington’s Logan Circle neighborhood in Northeast D.C. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when she was stabbed in what police say was "more than likely" a random attack.

Martinez made her way into a nearby Chinese restaurant after the attack.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the woman coming inside the restaurant covered in blood. She appears to be talking to customers inside before she collapses.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said a nurse who was nearby attempted life-saving efforts before emergency crews arrived.

Martinez was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Martinez’s mother, Cora Martinez, told The Washington Post that her daughter had just got engaged last Wednesday.

Police are searching for one assailant who fled the area.

Newsham said it appears this was an isolated attack in an otherwise safe area.

"This is one of those types of unsettling incidents that sometimes happen in large cities, but it seems like a singular incident," Chief Newsham said.

Martinez was an avid runner known to run several miles across the city. She lived close to where the stabbing occurred, Newsham said.

"The best thing we can do right now is identify the person that's responsible," Newsham said.

The motive of the stabbing has not been determined. Newsham say it is more than likely a random attack, but said it was too early in the investigation to say for sure.

