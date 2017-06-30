Icon of freedom: The Statue of Liberty The Statue of Liberty in New York. 01 / 41 The Statue of Liberty in New York. 01 / 41

The Statue of Liberty — or "Liberty Enlightening the World," as it is officially named — towers over New York Harbor, measuring 151 feet from the base to the tip of the torch. Click through the gallery above to see beautiful photos of this iconic symbol of freedom and the United States.

See more of New York's famous landmarks:

35 stunning photos of the Empire State Building The Empire State Building in New York. 01 / 35 The Empire State Building in New York. 01 / 35

One World Trade Center: Photos of America's tallest building One World Trade Center in New York. 01 / 49 One World Trade Center in New York. 01 / 49

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com