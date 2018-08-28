A Kansas woman was reunited with her 1-year-old Goldendoodle dog, Bentley, almost three weeks after he was thrown from a Jeep that crashed in Colorado.

Samantha Orr, 21, of Wichita, Kansas, was traveling with her mother, Jennifer, and the dog on a mountain road near Pueblo on Aug. 7. Their Jeep tumbled 600 feet down the side of a mountain. Jennifer was killed in the crash, Samantha was injured and Bentley ran away, according to the AP.

Samantha has been searching for Bentley ever since and set up a "Bring Bentley Home" Facebook page asking for help.

Bentley was spotted over the weekend near the Rocky Mountain crash site, 19 days after the accident. He needed some sweet talk and some coaxing before the emotional reunion.

Orr said despite surviving almost three weeks on his own, Bentley is doing well.

"And from then it was nothing but tears and celebration! Bentley is okay, he’s a little malnourished and dehydrated. But otherwise no noticeable injuries. Thank you to everyone who played a role in bringing this sweet boy home. I know the past 19 days, God and my beautiful momma have been keeping an eye on him. GOD IS SO GOOD!”

