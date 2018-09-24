Best places to retire in the Caribbean
With a growing economy, seven international airports (more than any other Caribbean country) and five modern highways that crisscross the country in less than three hours, the Dominican Republic is more convenient than most islands.
The Dominican Republic is a favorite of nature lovers who come to see the humpback whales in the waters around Samana.
On a monthly budget of $2,000, a couple can live the good life with nights out on the town, plenty of play on a myriad of golf courses and household help.
For those who prefer to own rather than rent, you can snag a one-bedroom condo for $100,000 in the cosmopolitan capital city of Santo Domingo and in towns on the north coast. Real estate in the touristy areas like Punta Cana and Puerto Plata come with a higher price tag.
Away from the congested resort towns, Samaná is off the beaten track with three main towns, uncrowded palm-fringed beaches and waterfalls.
The biggest town, called Las Terrenas, is charming with béisbol games in the park, fried fish on the beach and, courtesy of the international community of expats, grocery stores that stock flaky French croissants, piquant German salamis and pastas from Italy.
Rincón Beach in Samaná on the northeast tip of the country is popular with retirees.
Not as pricey as some other Caribbean islands, many find Antigua’s British vibe their retirement cup of tea. There are more than 300 sublime beaches, restaurant stock is growing, nightlife is worth staying up for and the sailing scene attracts fans from around the world.
Although there are no targeted incentives for retirees apart from no wealth, inheritance or personal income tax, those who want long-term residency status submit a bank letter or pension statement for approval. For retirees in a rush, the process is often completed within three months.
Antigua's Sheer Rocks restaurant dishes up fine fare with exceptional views.
A pioneer in Caribbean medical tourism, the Cayman Islands also offer what the locals call a friendly tax system (you might call it offshore banking), high standard of living, top-notch restaurants, plenty of shopping, superb diving and a tight-knit expat community mostly in Grand Cayman’s capital city of George Town.
Seven Mile Beach is the iconic beach in Grand Cayman.
Sun, surf and Seven Mile Beach aside, another big ticket for retirees is healthcare. Health City Cayman Islands offers retirees cutting-edge medical care.
A favorite of those who squirreled away a generous retirement portfolio, the busier west side is full of real estate options and for those who prefer to strap on scuba gear or hop on a kiteboard, the east side is the place to hang your hat.
With year-round sunny weather and a reliable infrastructure, Curacao is a top pick with retirees who covet a city vibe, vibrant art scene in the picturesque capital city of Willemstad, stunning beaches dotting the coastline, diverse community of expats and an increasing number of nonstop flights from the U.S.
From exploring the storied streets and picturesque bridges in the capital city of Willemstad to mountain biking, golfing and diving, the island is a big hit with retirees.
Hot spots for house-hunters include the trendy east side near the Jan Thiel Beach.
Curacao's capital city Willemstad is chockablock with charming spots to take five.
For those looking for more than a palm-dotted tax haven, Angilla impresses with 33 postcard beaches, more than 100 restaurants, swanky resorts, opulent villas, funky dive bars on the beach and a melting pot of expats from all over the world.
In Anguilla, Cerulean Villa is on the market for 20 million dollars.
The five-bedroom Arushi Villa is on Rendevous Bay beach.
Ultimacy Villa is on the market for $5,500,000.
Four Seasons Anguilla Resort is where upscale villas are also for sale.
In Anguilla, active retirees go for the green at the Cuisinart Golf Club.
Jackie Cestero is one of those expats who, along with her husband, sold their home in upstate New York, packed a 20-foot container, boarded a plane with their collie Sheyne and never looked back.
Mead's Bay is one of 33 beaches that rim the coastline.
The Bahamas is not only a magnet for sun-seeking tourists but also for retirees.
Harbour Island is where golf carts are the transport of choice, pink sand beaches stretch along the eastern shore and the architecture is pleasantly reminiscent of New England.
The Bahamas' close proximity to Florida means grandparents are not too far from the grandkids in the U.S., there is no foreign language to learn and the pace of life is charmingly slow.
If you speak Spanish or want to learn, you’ll be right at home in Puerto Rico. Like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Ricans are American citizens (although without a vote in presidential elections).
Shopping is a popular Puerto Rican pastime, with designer boutiques on beachfront promenades, and U.S. chains like Walmart, Walgreens and Starbucks everywhere.
Retirees can enjoy dance classes in open-air markets.
Kayaking through the bioluminescent bays is popular with nature lovers.
The currency is the U.S. dollar, Medicare is valid and electric plugs are the same as they are at home.
The trio that makes up the U.S. Virgin Islands — St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix — offers some of the best retirement scenarios in the Caribbean.
On St. John, Trunk Bay Beach is the recipient of umpteen "best beach in the Caribbean" awards courtesy of the pearly sand and clear water.
St. Thomas is the top choice for tax-free shopping, nightlife in the cruise port of Charlotte Amalie and lazy days in Magens Bay with a 1-mile stretch of perfect beach and acres of coconut groves.
If a small-town vibe is what you’re looking for, Nevis may be your island.
Across the channel from St. Kitts, the pretty isle is full of lures like no tax on inheritances, foreign income or capital gains, and a second passport with a real estate buy of at least $150,000 (U.S.).
Nevis is home to the Robert Trent Jones II golf course at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.
Casa Azul at the Four Seasons Nevis Resort is close to the golf course.
Pinney's Beach is on the west coast of Nevis.
Cheryl Andrews is a U.S. citizen who owns a house on the island that she rents when she is not living in it.

More often reserved for vacations than retirement, many Caribbean countries roll out the red carpet for baby boomers ready to rev up their next big adventure. Beyond the perks of warm weather and a closet without winter coats, the islands welcome those exiting the fast track with a laid-back lifestyle, tax incentives, affordable health care and lobsters on the grill. Live the dream, pack your bags and write the next chapter of your life under a palm tree. You’ve earned it.

U.S. Virgin Islands   

The trio that makes up the U.S. Virgin Islands — St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix — offers some of the best retirement scenarios in the Caribbean. Easy to get to from the U.S. mainland, passports are not needed, and for those looking for a second career or a part-time job, a work visa is not necessary and there are plenty of opportunities as the islands get back on their feet following the wrath of last year’s hurricanes. St. Thomas is the top choice for tax-free shopping, nightlife in the cruise port of Charlotte Amalie and lazy days in Magens Bay with a 1-mile stretch of perfect beach and acres of coconut groves. In St. Croix, the east end is mostly residential — the better the view, the higher the price — with a few restaurants and golf courses. On St. John, Trunk Bay Beach is the recipient of umpteen "best beach in the Caribbean" awards courtesy of the pearly sand and clear water. Nature lovers find plenty to do in the national park, which covers 60% of the island. Nonstop flights coming onboard this fall include Spirit Airlines between Orlando and St. Thomas, in addition to flights from Fort Lauderdale and St. Croix. American Airlines, which already serves St. Croix and St. Thomas with flights twice daily from Miami, will begin daily service between St. Thomas and Charlotte, Philadelphia and New York later this year. Early next year, United Airlines will fly nonstop between Washington Dulles and St. Thomas, and JetBlue Airways will offer flights from Boston to St. Thomas.

Puerto Rico

If you speak Spanish or want to learn, you’ll be right at home in Puerto Rico. Like the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Ricans are American citizens (although without a vote in presidential elections). Attractive incentives, courtesy of the Individual Investors Act, exempt retirees from paying taxes on dividends, interest and capital gains. For U.S. citizens to qualify for the exemptions, Puerto Rico must be their real home for at least 183 days of the year. The currency is the U.S. dollar, Medicare is valid and electric plugs are the same as they are at home.

Shopping is a popular Puerto Rican pastime, with designer boutiques on beachfront promenades, Walmart and Walgreens everywhere, and other U.S. chains like 25 Starbucks, including the newest outlet at the Ana G. Méndez University in San Juan that opened after Hurricane Maria’s unwanted arrival last year. And then there are those long stretches of sandy beaches, golf courses, a trio of bioluminescent bays, cobblestone streets in the old city, dance classes in open-air markets, cafes that serve chocolate for breakfast and bars that lay claim to inventing the pina colada. “Puerto Rico has an average of 100 flights daily via 28 airlines including non-stop service from key mainland markets like Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Orlando and Atlanta,” said Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, a non-profit created this summer to market the island. “Puerto Rico’s unique status makes it particularly attractive for U.S. citizens seeking an affordable place to retire,” adds Dean. Airlines flying to the island include American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United.

The Bahamas

The coral archipelago made up of 700 islands (only 30 are inhabited) is not only a magnet for sun-seeking tourists but also for retirees. The Bahamas' close proximity to Florida means grandparents are not too far from the grandkids in the U.S., there is no foreign language to learn and the pace of life is charmingly slow. Nassau, Freeport, Governor’s Harbour and Paradise Island are where you’ll find one-bedroom apartments priced lower than in American seaside cities like Miami or Tampa. One of the most cosmopolitan cities in the Caribbean, Nassau is a 35-minute flight from Miami and offers a robust restaurant scene, streets lined with stores, a lively expat community and a busy business sector. Apart from marrying a local, buying real estate will get you permanent residency status and tax exemptions on income and capital gains with speedy consideration given to those who purchase pricey property. Also eligible for residency status are doctors who have been in practice for at least 20 years and nurses, police officers and teachers with a minimum of 10 years under their professional belt. Sandy beaches and ocean views are the big draws, with funky fish fries and a top-notch healthcare system close behind. For Anglophiles, cricket clubs and lively pubs are where chatty bartenders pour icy cold mugs of Newcastle Brown Ale. Among the retiree-friendly Out Islands, Abacos is laid-back with stretches of perfect beaches and a new airport terminal at Marsh Harbour for easier access in and out, and Harbour Island is where golf carts are the transport of choice, pink sand beaches stretch along the eastern shore and the architecture is pleasantly reminiscent of New England.  

Anguilla

On the A-list for money-smart retirees, the British Overseas Territory across the sea from St. Martin offers no taxation on capital gains and no personal income tax. Slightly bigger than Manhattan and with a whole lot less bustle (OK, none), Anguilla is a desert island with year-round temps about 80 degrees Fahrenheit and less rain than on the other more misty mountainous islands. The government grants residency status if you can show you have enough in the bank to live for a year. For those looking for more than a palm-dotted tax haven, the island impresses with 33 postcard beaches, more than 100 restaurants, swanky resorts, opulent villas, funky dive bars on the beach and a melting pot of expats from all over the world.

Jackie Cestero is one of those expats who, along with her husband, sold their home in upstate New York, packed a 20-foot container, boarded a plane with their collie Sheyne and never looked back. “Retiring to Anguilla allowed me to follow my passion for nature photography and my love of animals,” she says on her porch overlooking the sea. “I formed Nature Explorers Anguilla, the island’s first ecotourism company that offers bird watching tours to our wetlands and offshore cays.” Next year, the government will launch the “Anguilla Residency by Investment” program based on a real estate buy or a contribution to the government’s capital fund. A Retroactive Fast Track Application Process will be available by the end of this year for retirees who already own real estate. The current rule allows those who have lived on the island for six months out of the year, for 10 years in a row, to qualify for permanent residence status and those who already own property considered favorably for a permanent residence permit.

For active golden-agers, there’s windsurfing, sailing, snorkeling and going for the green at the Cuisinart Golf Club and for those with their wanderlust intact, daytrips to nearby St. Maarten, St. Barths, St. Kitts and French Caribbean countries like St. Martin and Guadeloupe are popular.   

Curacao 

With year-round sunny weather and a reliable infrastructure, the Dutch island that sits 35 miles north of Venezuela is a top pick with retirees who covet a city vibe, vibrant art scene in the picturesque capital city of Willemstad, stunning beaches dotting the coastline, diverse community of expats and an increasing number of nonstop flights from the U.S. Without a lot of paperwork, American retirees, as of June 2015, no longer need to apply for a residence permit or renew a permit if they already have one. Instead, a “Declaration of Admission by Law” can be requested at the Civil Registry Office in Willemstad or at the U.S. Consulate General along with necessary documents that include a U.S. passport, what the island calls a “certificate of good behavior” and enough money for housing and health insurance. While waiting for the declaration to be issued, retirees can live on the island for up to six months, keeping busy with plenty to do from golfing and mountain biking to diving, exploring the caves, perusing the historic capital city, enjoying a plethora of great restaurants and taking five on the sand. There are no taxes on capital gains, income is taxed at about 10%, property must be purchased within a year and a half and affordable healthcare is available, with the St. Elizabeth Hospital ranked one of the most advanced in the Caribbean. Hot spots for house-hunters include the trendy east side near the Jan Thiel Beach, non-touristy west side and for those looking for a place in the heart of the city, the artsy neighborhood called Pietermaai near St. Anna Bay is a good bet.  

Nevis  

If a small-town vibe is what you’re looking for, Nevis may be your island. Across the channel from St. Kitts, the pretty isle is full of lures like no tax on inheritances, foreign income or capital gains, and a second passport with a real estate buy of at least $150,000 (U.S.), known as the Citizen by Investment program. “Our Citizenship by Investment program is the oldest in the world and ideal for high-net worth retirees, however, for many it's the island lifestyle that retirees crave,” said Nevis Premier Mark Brantley.  

Not yet retired, but with an eye to the future, Florida business owner Cheryl Andrews bought a house that she rents when she’s not on the island. “Nevis has everything I was looking for like smart people, sense of community, relaxed vibe, good beaches, great restaurants, the quiet I appreciate from my fast-paced Miami life and nothing I do not want like casinos and traffic.”

