The Democratic congressional candidate for Virginia's 5th district has claimed her opponent is a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica," but her challenger said it's merely a misrepresentation of a parody book he wrote.

"My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist," Democrat and longtime journalist Leslie Cockburn wrote on Twitter Sunday night. "Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill."

That tweet and a subsequent tweet included screenshots of Instagram posts that featured Bigfoot with "censored" bars.

Republican Denver Riggleman, a military veteran and craft distillery owner, said Cockburn had misinterpreted his book, "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot," which he characterized as a "long-running prank" with his friends. He said the book was a parody of an anthropological study.

"It has nothing to do with Bigfoot erotica," Riggleman told USA TODAY.

For her part, Cockburn said she posted the images because she wanted voters to know the kind of man who wanted to represent them in Congress.

"These Instagrams are very revealing," she told USA TODAY. "I find them very disturbing ... I leave it to the people to make their judgments about this guy."

Cockburn and Riggleman are facing off for the seat held by Rep. Tom Garrett. Garrett announced in May that he wasn't running for re-election as he deals with problems with alcohol. He had faced reports that he treated his staffers like servants.

Republicans picked Riggleman to run in Garrett's place last month.

Cockburn's campaign noted that Riggleman's posts were originally shared by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report as part of its roundup of 42 races for seats held by Republicans.

Under the section for Virginia's 5th, the Cook Political Report's David Wasserman wrote:

However, the most curious element of Riggleman's background may be a recently-deleted Facebook author page appearing to promote a self-published book titled "The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him." At least one Republican attributes Rigleman's literary musings to his offbeat sense of humor... But that (Instagram) account, since set to private, was once peppered with images of what can only be described as Bigfoot-themed erotic art.

Wasserman then tweeted about his roundup, saying he "never imagined" it would include a term like "Bigfoot erotica."

On Sunday, Cockburn posted screenshots of the referenced Instagram posts.

One Instagram post featured a drawing of Bigfoot and a "Censored" bar.

The caption: "Cover art for #matinghabitsofbigfoot almost complete. I hide nothing in this magnificent tome. Don't erase the censor box."

Riggleman told USA TODAY the drawing was based on the joke title of the book.

Another post featured Riggleman's head photoshopped over another Bigfoot drawing.

"My 'buddies' thought this pic was fitting for my birthday next week and to celebrate my new book release in about a month or 2," he wrote in the caption.

Riggleman explained this was a birthday card from a friend.

"I laughed," he said.

Riggleman said he left the posts up on Instagram because he "didn't think anyone would be dumb enough to take them seriously."

"I was wrong."

Riggleman also addressed Cockburn's charges that he had campaigned with a white supremacist. He claimed Cockburn had not named the person he campaigned with.

Cockburn noted that Riggleman been caught on camera with Isaac Smith, the co-founder of the far-right group Unite and Security for America.

Riggleman recently published a letter disavowing Smith's views.

"I condemn the khaki-wearing White Supremacists who attended the rally last year," he wrote in an op-ed for the Roanoke Times. "The country in which we live should be a shining beacon of freedom."

