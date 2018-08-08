A Black Lives Matter protester holds an illustration of Stephon Clark during a march and demonstration through the streets of Sacramento.

Black Lives Matter activists in Sacramento say they crashed the wedding of an officer allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man.

A group of activists learned that the officer was getting married and showed up at the venue just hours before the ceremony on Sunday, according to CBS13 Sacramento.

“I think they need to be approached in spaces where they’re a little bit more vulnerable,” Tanya Faison, the founder of the city’s Black Lives Matter chapter, told the station.

“We’re not violent, we’re not going to give to them what they brought to our community, we’re not going to hurt anyone,” she said. “But we are going to make them uncomfortable.”

A 25-second video posted by the group on social media shows the group entering a room and confronting the officer and his apparent groomsmen.

“I just wondered if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after?” said a woman in the video. “And how you’ve been sleeping since March 18?

Clark was shot eight times in his grandmother’s backyard by two police officers who said they thought he was holding a gun. It turned out to be a cellphone, and his death sparked days of protests and community anger.

Stephon Clark, 22, died in a hail of police gunfire in the backyard of his grandmother Sequita Thompson's home in Sacramento, Calif.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Sacramento Police Department has not released the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

Police say although the officers are not working in a patrol capacity, they have needed additional security and have received a number of death threats since the shooting, per CBS13 Sacramento.

The police department released a statement via email saying it is “aware of this incident.” The statement continues:

We take these matters seriously. The safety of our officers is a priority, as well as that of their families. We will continue to take measures to ensure their safety. We are extremely proud of the professionalism our officers have displayed while faced with ongoing hostile crowds and intense situations. We are committed to transparency, integrity, and working with our community to move forward. Incidents such as these are not in line in with our goal of building trust and positive partnerships with our entire community.

